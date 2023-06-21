Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

André 3000 Has a New Album on the Way, According to Killer Mike

Killer Mike said André played him nine songs

Advertisement
andre 3000 new album killer mike
André 3000, photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Follow
June 21, 2023 | 5:05pm ET

    André 3000 has a new album on the way, if longtime OutKast affiliate Killer Mike is to be believed.

    In a recent interview with Sway in the Morning, Killer Mike revealed André played him a bunch of new tracks after coming by to check out Mike’s latest album, MICHAEL, while it was being recorded. This led to Dre appearing on “Scientists & Engineers,” a Dungeon Family reunion also featuring Future.

    “He played like nine, 10 joints for us and he said, ‘Well, just pick what you like and do something with it,'” Mike remembered, adding that André has often turned down offers to collaborate “over the past decade” by saying, “I’m not into rapping right now.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Apparently, André was in a completely different headspace this time around and actually gave Mike two records, one of which is “like 11 minutes long” and features a seven-minute verse from Three Stacks. André also helped to get Future to hop on “Scientists & Engineers,” turning it into “a real Dungeon Family event,” as Mike put it.

    After hearing all of this, host Sway Calloway said it sounded like “Dre got an album,” to which Mike responded: “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple of weeks to listen to it.”

    killer mike michael interview new album run the jewels
     Editor's Pick
    Killer Mike on Taking Off His “Mask” and Becoming Michael

    Check out the full interview below. The segment about a potential new album from André 3000 begins around the 20-minute mark.

    Advertisement

    André has never released a solo album; the closest we’ve ever come was The Love Below from OutKast’s 2003 double LP Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Since the duo’s final studio album, 2006’s Idlewild, he’s sporadically popped up for rare feature verses while focusing more on acting.

    Prior to “Scientists & Engineers,” André played flute on the Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack and appeared on Kanye West’s Donda bonus cut “Life of the Party.”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bloc party the high life new EP

Bloc Party Announce New EP The High Life

June 21, 2023

royksopp 2023 tour dates electronic music news pre sale ticket info

Röyksopp Announce "True Electric" 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 21, 2023

upsahl hometowns of consequence favorite venue valley bar phoenix arizona

UPSAHL's Favorite Hometown Venue Is Phoenix's Valley Bar: "It's Punk Rock as Fuck"

June 21, 2023

cradle of filth devildriver fall 2023 tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver Add Fall Leg to 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 21, 2023

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

primavera sound 2023 latin america the cure blur beck pet shop boys grimes buenos aires argentina sao paolo brasil bogata colombia asuncion paraguay

Primavera Sound Returns to Latin America with The Cure, Blur, and Beck

June 21, 2023

the new six kick it 4 now boyhood interview

Fan Chant: THE NEW SIX Lean Into Nostalgia with New EP BOYHOOD

June 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Judas Priest support

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Supports Josh Kiszka After Greta Van Fleet Singer Comes Out

June 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

André 3000 Has a New Album on the Way, According to Killer Mike

Menu Shop Search Newsletter