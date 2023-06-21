André 3000 Has a New Album on the Way, According to Killer Mike

André 3000 has a new album on the way, if longtime OutKast affiliate Killer Mike is to be believed.

In a recent interview with Sway in the Morning, Killer Mike revealed André played him a bunch of new tracks after coming by to check out Mike’s latest album, MICHAEL, while it was being recorded. This led to Dre appearing on “Scientists & Engineers,” a Dungeon Family reunion also featuring Future.

“He played like nine, 10 joints for us and he said, ‘Well, just pick what you like and do something with it,'” Mike remembered, adding that André has often turned down offers to collaborate “over the past decade” by saying, “I’m not into rapping right now.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Apparently, André was in a completely different headspace this time around and actually gave Mike two records, one of which is “like 11 minutes long” and features a seven-minute verse from Three Stacks. André also helped to get Future to hop on “Scientists & Engineers,” turning it into “a real Dungeon Family event,” as Mike put it.

After hearing all of this, host Sway Calloway said it sounded like “Dre got an album,” to which Mike responded: “Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple of weeks to listen to it.”

Check out the full interview below. The segment about a potential new album from André 3000 begins around the 20-minute mark.

Advertisement

André has never released a solo album; the closest we’ve ever come was The Love Below from OutKast’s 2003 double LP Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Since the duo’s final studio album, 2006’s Idlewild, he’s sporadically popped up for rare feature verses while focusing more on acting.

Prior to “Scientists & Engineers,” André played flute on the Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack and appeared on Kanye West’s Donda bonus cut “Life of the Party.”