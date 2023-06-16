The Flash Director Andy Muschietti to Direct New Batman Film The Brave and the Bold

Andy Muschietti, the director behind It and this month’s The Flash, is set to direct the next Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, Variety reports.

The film will be based on writer Grant Morrison’s contributions to the Batman comic book series and follow a “Bat family,” in which Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian acts as Batman’s Robin. As such, The Brave and the Bold will mark the first appearance of Robin in a live-action Batman film since 1997’s Batman and Robin.

The film is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s creative strategy for DC. The co-heads commented on the decision to appoint Muschietti and his sister/producing partner, Barbara, in a statement. “We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said.

“It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

News of a new Batman film comes after Gunn was confirmed to helm his own new Superman project, Legacy. Both movies are part of “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters,” Gunn and Safran’s inaugural slate of content since taking over DC.