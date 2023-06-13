Andy Summers Details 2023 North American Tour

Andy Summers has mapped out a 2023 North American tour spanning from July through November.

Spanning more than 30 cities, the former Police guitarist’s “The Cracked Lens + A Missing String” tour kicks off with a previously announced string of dates in New England, New York state, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas. The new slate of shows picks up in September with stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Portland, Vancouver, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

During each show, Summers will not only perform selections from his solo catalog, but also read excerpts from his book of short stories Fretted and Moaning. He’ll also open up about his music and photography.

Summers’ last solo album, Harmonics of the Night, was released in 2021.

Andy Summers 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

07/22 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum

07/23 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

07/25 – Chester, NY @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

07/26 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre

07/28 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

08/11 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre

09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

09/08 – Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

09/09 – Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center

09/10 – Edwardville, IL @ Wildey Theatre

09/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Center for the Arts

09/13 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal

10/06 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm

10/11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

10/12 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

10/16 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theater

11/03 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/04 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

11/05 – Napa, CA @ The Uptown Theatre

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Playhouse

11/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz

11/12 – Calgary, AB @ The Grand Theatre