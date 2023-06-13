Andy Summers Details 2023 North American Tour

Andy Summers has mapped out a 2023 North American tour spanning from July through November.
Spanning more than 30 cities, the former Police guitarist’s “The Cracked Lens + A Missing String” tour kicks off with a previously announced string of dates in New England, New York state, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas. The new slate of shows picks up in September with stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Portland, Vancouver, and more. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Find deals for all of Summers’ upcoming concerts via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
During each show, Summers will not only perform selections from his solo catalog, but also read excerpts from his book of short stories Fretted and Moaning. He’ll also open up about his music and photography.
Summers’ last solo album, Harmonics of the Night, was released in 2021.
Andy Summers 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
07/22 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum
07/23 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
07/25 – Chester, NY @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
07/26 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre
07/28 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
08/11 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre
09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
09/08 – Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center For The Performing Arts
09/09 – Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center
09/10 – Edwardville, IL @ Wildey Theatre
09/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Center for the Arts
09/13 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal
10/06 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
10/11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
10/12 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
10/14 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
10/16 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theater
11/03 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
11/04 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
11/05 – Napa, CA @ The Uptown Theatre
11/07 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Playhouse
11/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz
11/12 – Calgary, AB @ The Grand Theatre