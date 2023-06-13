Menu
Andy Summers Details 2023 North American Tour

Stopping in more than 30 cities from July through November

Andy Summers 2023 north american tour dates tickets
Andy Summers, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
June 13, 2023 | 3:56pm ET

    Andy Summers has mapped out a 2023 North American tour spanning from July through November.

    Spanning more than 30 cities, the former Police guitarist’s “The Cracked Lens + A Missing String” tour kicks off with a previously announced string of dates in New England, New York state, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas. The new slate of shows picks up in September with stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Portland, Vancouver, and more. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Find deals for all of Summers’ upcoming concerts via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    During each show, Summers will not only perform selections from his solo catalog, but also read excerpts from his book of short stories Fretted and Moaning. He’ll also open up about his music and photography.

    Summers’ last solo album, Harmonics of the Night, was released in 2021.

    Andy Summers 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
    07/22 – East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum
    07/23 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    07/25 – Chester, NY @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
    07/26 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre
    07/28 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
    08/11 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre
    09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
    09/08 – Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center For The Performing Arts
    09/09 – Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center
    09/10 – Edwardville, IL @ Wildey Theatre
    09/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Center for the Arts
    09/13 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House
    10/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal
    10/06 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
    10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm
    10/11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
    10/12 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
    10/14 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
    10/16 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
    10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theater
    11/03 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
    11/04 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    11/05 – Napa, CA @ The Uptown Theatre
    11/07 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
    11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Kirkland Performing Arts Center
    11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Playhouse
    11/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz
    11/12 – Calgary, AB @ The Grand Theatre

    Andy Summers 2023 north american tour dates poster

