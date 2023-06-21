Menu
Aphex Twin Announces New EP

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 is out on June 28th

Aphex Twin
Aphex Twin, photo courtesy of artist
June 21, 2023 | 7:58am ET

    Aphex Twin has announced a new EP, his first release of new music in five years.

    According to a listing on Deezer, the four-song EP is called Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760. It’s due out on June 28th via Warp Records.

    The first single, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f,” is streaming below..

    The EP marks Aphex Twin’s first release since Collapse in 2018.

    Throughout the summer, Aphex Twin is playing a series of festivals across the UK and Europe, including London’s Field Day and Dour Festival in Dour, Belgium.

    Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Artwork:

    Aphex Twin EP artwork

    Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Tracklist:
    01. Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
    02. zin2 test5
    03. in a room7 F760
    04. Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]

