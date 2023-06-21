Aphex Twin Announces New EP

Aphex Twin has announced a new EP, his first release of new music in five years.

According to a listing on Deezer, the four-song EP is called Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760. It’s due out on June 28th via Warp Records.

The first single, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f,” is streaming below..

The EP marks Aphex Twin’s first release since Collapse in 2018.

Throughout the summer, Aphex Twin is playing a series of festivals across the UK and Europe, including London’s Field Day and Dour Festival in Dour, Belgium.

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Artwork:

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP Tracklist:

01. Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

02. zin2 test5

03. in a room7 F760

04. Blackbox Life Recorder 22 [Parallax Mix]