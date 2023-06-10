Menu
Arctic Monkeys Revive “A Certain Romance” at Sheffield Show: Watch

Their first performance of the song in 10 years

arctic monkeys a certain romance live sheffield watch
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Debi Del Grande
June 10, 2023 | 2:46pm ET

    Arctic Monkeys performed their 2006 song “A Certain Romance” for the first time in 10 years at a show in their hometown of Sheffield, England on Friday.

    Much like “Mardy Bum,” another track from Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not that Arctic Monkeys have revived lately, the band opened their set with “A Certain Romance,” much to the delight of those in attendance. It marked the first time Alex Turner and the rest of the band have performed the song together since 2013.

    The return to Arctic Monkeys’ earlier catalog comes as they also promote The Cartheir 2022 record that was more in the vein of 2018’s loungey Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino rather than their rollicking aughts offerings. The band’s UK tour continues through June and includes a headlining spot at Glastonbury; in August, they’ll head to the States for shows with support from Fontaines DC. Tickets to all of their upcoming concerts are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Revisit our ranking of Arctic Monkeys’ discography.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Arctic Monkeys Revive "A Certain Romance" at Sheffield Show: Watch

