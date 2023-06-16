Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks He Would Win 2024 Presidential Election If He Could Run

According to the Constitution, Arnold Schwarzenegger can’t run for US President, but the former California governor believes he could win the 2024 election if he was eligible.

The Austria-born action movie star said as much during a recent episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? series, in which the host asked Schwarzenegger if he would run for president should he have eligibility.

“Well, yes, of course,” Schwarzenegger responded (via Variety). “I think the field was wide open in 2016, and I think the field is open right now. Think about it right now, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together.”

He continued, “Who is here today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?” When Wallace asked Schwarzenegger to confirm that he would run, the actor called it a “no-brainer.”

“I see so clearly how I could win that election,” Schwarzenegger added. “It’s like me and California. When [I] was running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing [politician], but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy.”

Schwarzenegger further expressed his belief that there are “so many things that need to be done,” but thinks all it takes is the right politician to unify the nation. “It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

The iconic actor served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011, during which the media dubbed him the “Governator.” After being elected as a Republican, he’s lambasted members of the party in recent years for enabling Trump’s election and even gave a rousing speech calling for political unity after the January 6th Capitol Riot.

On the acting side of things, Schwarzenegger recently took on his first regular TV role in the Netflix series Fubar.