Wes Anderson Previews Asteroid City Soundtrack with Jarvis Cocker Song

Wes Anderson's latest film also features Bing Crosby, Dusty Springfield, and more

Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson, photo by Richard Bord/WireImage
June 20, 2023 | 3:02pm ET

    Wes Anderson’s latest endeavor Asteroid City is making its crash-landing into theaters this Friday, June 23rd, and it has a fitting soundtrack to match. As a preview, Jarvis Cocker has shared one of his contributions to the film called “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven),” a single he wrote with Anderson and his former Pulp bandmate Richard Hawley. The song also features Seu Jorge, who was prominently featured on the soundtrack for Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

    Considering Asteroid City takes place in a desert town in 1955, the soundtrack comes chock-full of period-setting tunes like classic bluegrass and country as well as mid-century pop. Along with a couple of originals from Cocker are songs by Bing Crosby, The Springfields (featuring a young Dusty Springfield), Burl Ives, Tex Ritter, and many more, as well as a score by Alexandre Desplat.

    Cocker is just one of many voices you’ll hear on “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven),” a banjo-laden barnburner with a touch of whimsical eccentricity — exactly what you’d expect from an Anderson co-write. Listen to it below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for the Asteroid City OST — which also arrives this Friday.

    Consequence recently chatted with just some of Asteroid City‘s star-studded ensemble cast —
    including Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, and Rupert Friend — about the making of the film and Anderson’s behind-the-scenes processes.

    Cocker previously collaborated with Anderson on the score to his 2021 film, The French Dispatch.

    Asteroid City OST Artwork:

    Asteroid City OST Tracklist:
    01. Alexandre Desplat – WXYZ-TV Channel 8
    02. Johnny Duncan and The Blue Grass Boys – Last Train to San Fernando
    03. The Springfields – Island of Dreams
    04. Les Baxter – April in Portugal
    05. Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys – Ida Red
    06. Henk Bouman, Musica Antiqua Köln, Reinhard Goebel – Canon [Canon and Gigue in D Major]
    07. Alexandre Desplat – Opening Ceremony with Awards Presentation (Keynote Speaker: 08. General Grif Gibson)
    09. Tex Ritter and His Texans – (I Got Spurs) Jingle Jangle Jingle
    10. Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys – Orange Blossom Special
    11. Tex Ritter – High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me)
    12. Burl Ives – Cowboy’s Lament
    13. Alexandre Desplat – Viewing of the Astronomical Ellipses (Opening Comments: Dr. Hickenlooper)
    14. Slim Whitman – Rosie Marie
    15. Slim Whitman – Indian Love Call
    16. Tennessee Ernie Ford – Sixteen Tons
    17. Eddy Arnold with Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra and Chorus – The Cattle Call
    18. Alexandre Desplat – Special Seminar at the Playwright’s Request (Saltzburg Keitel’s Classroom)
    19. Jarvis Cocker – Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)
    20. Johnny Duncan and The Blue Grass Boys – Kaw-Liga
    21. Alexandre Desplat – Emergency Assembly
    22. Alexandre Desplat – A Bewildering and Bedazzling Celestial Mystery
    23. Les Paul & Mary Ford – How High The Moon
    24. Bing Crosby – The Streets of Laredo
    25. The Chas McDevitt Skiffle Group featuring Nancy Whiskey – Freight Train
    26. Jarvis Cocker – You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep

