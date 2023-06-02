Menu
Avenged Sevenfold Unleash Life Is But a Dream…, First Album in Seven Years: Stream

The heavy rock act explores new sounds on its latest full-length effort

Avenged Sevenfold new album stream
Avenged Sevenfold, photo by Alex Kluft
June 2, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    Avenged Sevenfold have unleashed Life Is But a Dream…, their eighth studio album and first full-length LP in seven years. Stream it now via the players below.

    Life Is But a Dream…, as described in a press release, “is designed to provoke and inspire, courageously broadening the new wave of American heavy metal sound pioneered by the band with confidence, attitude and intention.”

    Thematically, the album offers “a celebration and liberation of life while exploring the possible illusion of free will and determinism.”

    As evidenced by the previously released singles “Nobody” and “We Love You,” Avenged Sevenfold took a new sonic approach to the album. “We Love You” especially marks new territory for the band, a bit reminiscent of Mr. Bungle’s experimental sound in the ’90s.

    Life Is But a Dream… features 11 new songs, with “Nobody” already hitting the Top 5 at rock radio. The band’s current lineup includes M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman.

    Avenged Sevenfold will take their new album on the road this year via two North American legs, a summer run and fall jaunt, as well as a few festival gigs. Tickets to their upcoming shows are available here.

    Take a listen to Life Is But a Dream… in the Apple Music and Spotify players below.

