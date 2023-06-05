Menu
Bam Margera Placed on 5150 Psychiatric Hold

The former Jackass star threatened to take his own life and briefly went missing on Sunday

Bam Margera
Bam Margera, photo via YouTube
June 5, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Former Jackass star Bam Margera has been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold amid increasing concern for his well-being.

    TMZ reports that the Los Angeles Police Department located Margera, 43, in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. His behavior prompted officers to call for a psychiatric evaluation team, who determined that Margera needed to be taken to a mental health facility. Under California code 5150, he will remain in the facility for up to 72 hours.

    Members of Margera’s family had sought the public’s assistance in locating the actor and stuntman after he threatened to take his own life and subsequently went missing on Sunday. In recent weeks, Margera has been publicly feuding with his estranged wife over the custody of their child.

    Margera has battled drug and addiction issues throughout his adult life. Earlier this year, his former Jackass collaborator Steve-O issued a public plea to Margera to “choose recovery,” warning that, “You’re dying, brother.”

    In April, Margera turned himself into police in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Thursday, following allegations that he assaulted his brother during a fight.

    If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

