Barack Obama Insists He Really Does Listen to All Those Hip Playlists

Just in case you’re not a regular Consequence reader, one thing we love to keep track of around here is Barack Obama’s taste in music. The playlists he’s been sharing over the past few years have included some surprisingly hip names — Ethel Cain, Wet Leg, and Parquet Courts, to name just a few — which has led America’s youth to wonder: Does the former president actually listen to this? He insists that he does.

Obama sat down for an interview with Hasan Minhaj recently, and the comedian wasted no time in asking the hard-hitting questions. “When you do your end-of-the-year lists, do you really read all those books, watch all those shows, and listen to all those songs?”

“I do!” Obama proclaimed, as if he’s giving the State of the Union address. “Listen. I am so glad that I have this opportunity. People, they believe the books and the movies, but the playlists, they somehow think — and this is mostly coming from young people like you — somehow, y’all think you invented rock ‘n’ roll. You invented hip-hop. And so the fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible — people seem to think, well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut. No, man! It’s on my iPad right now.”

Minhaj still wasn’t totally buying it. “You have ‘Life Is Good’ by SiR featuring Scribz Riley on your iPad right now?” Before he’d hardly finished the question, Obama asserted “yes I do,” in a tone of voice that would have you forget it’s been over six years since he was president.

Obama elaborated: “I am very scrupulous about making sure that this is stuff that I actually like. I will confess that there are times — on the playlists, on the music lists — where I will get suggestions. Because it’s not like I got time to be listening to music all the time. So typically, at the end of the year, what happens is folks will be like, ‘Man, you need to listen to this. This is good.’ But unless I’m actually listening to it, watching it, reading it, I won’t put it on there.”

But now, we have a follow-up question: Why does Obama use an iPad to listen to music? Anyway, you can watch the interview below.