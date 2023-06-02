Building Barbie Land Caused a Pink Paint Shortage, Says Movie Production Designer

You can’t get to Barbie Land without a little bit of magic — and a whole lot of pink paint. Apparently, set design on Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film required so much of the stuff that it caused an international shortage.

Gerwig and Barbie production designer Sarah Greenwood spoke about building Barbie Land from scratch in a new interview with Architectural Digest. Using an actual Barbie Dreamhouse as a jumping off point for Margot Robbie’s on-screen abode, Gerwig didn’t want to let the live-action format of the movie detract from the fun of the doll: “Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” she said. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much… [I didn’t want to] forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

So, Warner Bros. Studios outside London was outfitted with a three-story abode reminiscent of mid-century Palm Springs, complete with a heart-shaped bed, an insane walk-in closet, and a slide that cascades from the top floor to the pool. And literally everything. Is. Pink.

“It’s very definitely a house for a single woman,” Greenwood added, noting the shade of Rosco brand paint used throughout the set. “The world ran out of pink.”

Barbie cruises into theaters July 21st. Along with Robbie and Ryan Gosling as our leading lady and Ken, the stacked cast also includes Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon (playing different Barbies), Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (playing different Kens), Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and John Cena, with Helen Mirren narrating. It also has an insane soundtrack, featuring Lipa along with Charli XCX, Lizzo, HAIM, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj, and more.