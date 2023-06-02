Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Building Barbie Land Caused a Pink Paint Shortage, Says Movie Production Designer

"The world ran out of pink."

Advertisement
barbie pink paint shortage set dreamhouse greta gerwig film movie news
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Follow
June 2, 2023 | 10:34am ET

    You can’t get to Barbie Land without a little bit of magic — and a whole lot of pink paint. Apparently, set design on Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film required so much of the stuff that it caused an international shortage.

    Gerwig and Barbie production designer Sarah Greenwood spoke about building Barbie Land from scratch in a new interview with Architectural DigestUsing an actual Barbie Dreamhouse as a jumping off point for Margot Robbie’s on-screen abode, Gerwig didn’t want to let the live-action format of the movie detract from the fun of the doll: “Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” she said. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much… [I didn’t want to] forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

    So, Warner Bros. Studios outside London was outfitted with a three-story abode reminiscent of mid-century Palm Springs, complete with a heart-shaped bed, an insane walk-in closet, and a slide that cascades from the top floor to the pool. And literally everything. Is. Pink.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s very definitely a house for a single woman,” Greenwood added, noting the shade of Rosco brand paint used throughout the set. “The world ran out of pink.”

    Barbie cruises into theaters July 21st. Along with Robbie and Ryan Gosling as our leading lady and Ken, the stacked cast also includes Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon (playing different Barbies), Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (playing different Kens), Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and John Cena, with Helen Mirren narrating. It also has an insane soundtrack, featuring Lipa along with Charli XCX, Lizzo, HAIM, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj, and more.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dwayne johnson hobbs fast and furious spinoff new movie

Dwayne Johnson Returning as Hobbs in New Fast and Furious Spinoff

June 1, 2023

milli vanilli documentary paramount+

Milli Vanilli Documentary Coming to Paramount+ in Fall 2023

June 1, 2023

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture restored film Jeff Beck Ringo Starr

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

June 1, 2023

armie hammer sexual assault case charges dropped

Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Case Dropped by LA Prosecutors

May 31, 2023

harrison ford indiana jones stunt leave me the fuck alone action movie actor film news quoteworthy

Harrison Ford Told Stunt Guys to "Leave [Him] the Fuck Alone" on Indiana Jones 5 Set

May 31, 2023

teenage mutant ninja turtles mutants unleashed trailer 2 full preview

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Has Ice Cube Quoting Ice-T: Watch

May 31, 2023

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review: A Dizzying, Dazzling Feat of Animation

May 31, 2023

quentin tarantino wont cast british actor

Quentin Tarantino: "Nobody Is Acting in Their Real Voice"

May 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Building Barbie Land Caused a Pink Paint Shortage, Says Movie Production Designer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter