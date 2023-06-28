Be Your Own Pet Share New Single “Goodtime!”: Stream

Be Your Own Pet have released the new single “Goodtime!,” the latest to come off their highly-anticipated third studio album Mommy. Stream it below.

With the band having recently reunited after 15 years, the vivacious “Goodtime!” follows previous singles “Hand Grenade” and “Worship the Whip,” which all prove that the time spent away from the spotlight hasn’t diminished Be Your Own Pet’s liveliness. It’s instrumentally as raucous as the video that accompanies it, with quick bursts of raw punches backed by garage-like clamors that fully encapsulate classic punk rock energy.

Related Video

Lyrically, the song has a more serious, yet entirely relatable, message. It sees vocalist Jemina Pearl expressing FOMO because of the responsibilities life has thrown at her since she first started the band at 16. “Used to be the life of the party/ Crashing out nothing to lose/ Now I’m not so juvenile/ I got nothing left to prove,” she shouts with longing. It’s a song about finding the balance between things like kids and mortgages with wanting to live the way you used to.

Advertisement

“The older you get, the more responsibility and compromise, the more people that depend on you — but there’s always a little bit of missing the freedom from when you’re younger,” Pearl states in a press release. Guitarist Jonas Stein adds: “You can be nurturing an adult life with your family but still looking over your shoulder like, ‘God, I wanna be partying.’”

Mommy is out on August 25th on Third Man Records. The foursome is also hitting the road for an extensive North American tour starting this September. You can purchase tickets here.