Bebe Rexha Struck in the Face by Phone During Concert in New York

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault

Bebe Rexha struck with phone
Bebe Rexha, photo via Twitter
June 19, 2023 | 8:04am ET

    Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after being struck in the face by a phone during her concert in New York on Sunday.

    The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the time of the incident. She was treated by on-site paramedics before being taken to an area hospital, where she reportedly received multiple stitches. Rexha later posted photos of her injuries to Instagram.

    A 27-year-old concertgoer named Nicolas Malvagna was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, according to ABC News 7.

    This is a developing story…

     

