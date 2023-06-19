Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after being struck in the face by a phone during her concert in New York on Sunday.

The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the time of the incident. She was treated by on-site paramedics before being taken to an area hospital, where she reportedly received multiple stitches. Rexha later posted photos of her injuries to Instagram.

A 27-year-old concertgoer named Nicolas Malvagna was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, according to ABC News 7.

This is a developing story…

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023