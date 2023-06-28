Menu
Becca Mancari Taps Brittany Howard for New Song “Don’t Even Worry”: Stream

An ode to friendship appearing on Mancari's upcoming album, Left Hand

Becca Mancari and Brittany Howard
Becca Mancari and Brittany Howard, photo via YouTube
June 28, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Becca Mancari has shared “Don’t Even Worry,” another single from their upcoming album Left Hand that features Brittany Howard. Listen to the artists’ friendship anthem below.

    Mancari and Howard are best friends and Bermuda Triangle bandmates, and “Don’t Even Worry” is about the love they (and any close friends) share. The track “started as two best friends hanging out, exploring what it would be like to write and produce a song together,” Mancari explained. “After a night of simply enjoying whatever flowed out, Brittany sent me a 1-minute instrumental track that I started building melodies and words over. As I sat with the music, I kept hearing this phrase, ‘Don’t even worry, I got you!’”

    “This song, to me, is an anthem of the deep bond of friendship that Brittany and I have; she is my chosen family who has been with me every step of the way in my musical journey, but more importantly my life,” Mancari continued. “This song is about underrepresented people who literally say to each other: ‘Hey, I know that the world often says it’s not made for us, and I know that this weight can be too heavy sometimes, but when you’re down and feel lost I will carry you through it, and vice versa, because we don’t give up on each other, and I got you.’”

    Howard offered an equally wholesome statement about Mancari. “Becca is my dearest friend (and 1/3 of our project Bermuda Triangle) and I’m so proud to see them shine in all of their glory,” she said. “This song is to all the friends we consider family. To our ride or dies! To the ones that see us, protect us, cry with us, laugh with us. To the ones who celebrate the highs and cushion the lows with us. To the ones who see us shining in the dark. To the friends that love us at our best and worst! I’m just so grateful I get to create music and throw it out into the world with you!”

    Watch the Sophia Matinazad-directed music video for “Don’t Even Worry” below. Featuring previous single “Over and Over,” Left Hand arrives August 25th via Captured Tracks. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In September, Mancari will open for Joy Oladokun on a North American tour; grab tickets to a show here.

