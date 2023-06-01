Becca Mancari Announces New Album Left Hand, Shares “Over and Over”: Stream

Becca Mancari has readied a new album called Left Hand. The artist’s third solo LP arrives August 25th via Captured Tracks, while lead single “Over and Over” is out now.

Mancari has been a beloved figure in the Nashville indie rock scene for a while now, frequently collaborating with local figureheads Julien Baker and Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Zac Farro. When they released their last album, 2020’s The Greatest Part, they were named a Consequence Artist of the Month. That success, of course, doesn’t excuse the artist from the traumas of life. Left Hand was made in the aftermath of a family illness, as well as Mancari coming to terms with an unhealthy dependence on alcohol.

“I didn’t realize it then, but looking back, I was a passenger in my own life,” Mancari said in a statement. “Producing this record was life-giving. It was scary, at first, to be trusted with this role, but I knew I’d only gain more agency and strength over my career through the process.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Mancari co-produced Left Hand with longtime collaborator Juan Solorzano, while Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas) handled mixing. In addition to appearances from Zac Farro and Brittany Howard, Julien Baker sings backup vocals on “Over and Over,” a lighthearted queer pop song that resists the idea that one’s best times are in the past. “We can have it like we used to over and over and over and over again,” the artist sings.

Pre-orders for Left Hand are ongoing. In September, Mancari will open for Joy Oladokun on a handful of North American tour dates. See their full itinerary below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Mancari’s last release was the 2021 EP Juniata.

Left Hand Artwork:

Left Hand Tracklist:

01. Don’t Even Worry (feat. Brittany Howard)

02. Homesick Honeybee

03. Over and Over

04. Don’t Close Your Eyes

05. Mexican Queen

06. Left Hand

07. It’s Too Late

08. Eternity

09. I Had a Dream

10. I Needed You

11. You Don’t Scare Me

12. To Love the Earth



Advertisement

Becca Mancari 2023 Tour Dates:

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall *

09/12 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

09/19 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

09/20 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

09/22 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

09/23 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

09/24 — Washington, DC @ The Howard *

*= w/ Joy Oladokun

