Ahead of their upcoming co-headlining “Summer Odyssey Tour,” Beck and Phoenix have shared a collaborative new single appropriately titled “Odyssey.” Check it out below.

“Odyssey” is a bubbly, über-electric track, where bass, synthesizers, and marimba combine for a vibrant summer theme song. Written and produced by Beck and Phoenix and mixed by Serban Ghenea, the track sees Beck and Thomas Mars trade verses (“You might have to lose to win,” Mars sings) before joining together for the chorus: “Somewhere/ We’ll fall into the ocean/ I’ll be there/ On an odyssey in the sun.”

The “Summer Odyssey Tour” begins August 1st and features support from Jenny Lewis, Sir Chloe, Japanese Breakfast, and Weyes Blood on select dates. Tickets are on sale here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Phoenix’s last album was 2022’s Alpha Zulu, while earlier this year they shared a remix of the album cut “After Midnight” featuring Clairo. Back in February, Beck followed his 2019 album Hyperspace with the single “Thinking About You.”