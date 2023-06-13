While starring in Netflix’s hit series Beef, Steven Yeun had the opportunity to show off the musical skills he honed growing up in church when his character delivers an acoustic cover of Icubus’ turn-of-the-century hit “Drive.” Now, A24 Music has unveiled the full track as part of an EP of bonus tracks from the show. Stream it below.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, Beef centers around Yeun as Danny Cho and comedian Ali Wong as Amy Lau. After getting involved in a road rage incident, their lives intertwine and go down a deep, dark path. The pivotal scene when Yeun performs “Drive” takes place during Episode 3, “I Am Inhabited by a Cry,” when Danny tries to find meaning in his life by reconnecting with his faith through the praise band at his ex-girlfriend’s Orange County church.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lee revealed that the cover was put in the show after he and Yeun had a conversation about performing secular music in church while growing up. “I’d say, ‘Oh, did you hang out after church with a Taylor 7-series guitar and try to sing secular songs?’” Lee said. “And he’d be like, ‘Yes, I did that.’ ‘Did you sing Incubus at all?’ ‘Oh, my God.’ Next thing you know, we have to put Incubus’ ‘Drive’ in the show, because he and I used to sing that after church.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Drive” appeared on Incubus’ 1999 album, Make Yourself, and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 while topping the US Alternative Airplay chart. It remains the alt-rock band’s biggest hit to date.

In addition to Yeun’s “Drive” cover, the EP also features several tracks from the score by The Haxan Cloak’s Bobby Krlic. Stream it in full below.

Up next, Yeun is slated to appear in the upcoming Marvel antihero ensemble film Thunderbolts.

Beef: The Bonus Tracks Artwork:

Beef: The Bonus Tracks Tracklist:

01. The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain – Bobby Krlic

02. I Am Inhibited by a Cry – Bobby Krlic

03. Such Inward Secret Creatures – Bobby Krlic

04. I Am a Cage – Bobby Krlic

05. Just Not All at the Same Time – Bobby Krlic

06. Figures of Light – Bobby Krlic

07. The Drama of Original Choice – Bobby Krlic

08. Drive – Steven Yeun as Danny Cho