Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Steven Yeun Shares Full Cover of Incubus’ “Drive” from Netflix’s Beef: Stream

As part of a bonus track EP

Advertisement
steven yeun incubus drive cover beef soundtrack netflix
Steven Yeun in Beef (Netflix) and Incubus (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Follow
June 13, 2023 | 10:40am ET

    While starring in Netflix’s hit series BeefSteven Yeun had the opportunity to show off the musical skills he honed growing up in church when his character delivers an acoustic cover of Icubus’ turn-of-the-century hit “Drive.” Now, A24 Music has unveiled the full track as part of an EP of bonus tracks from the show. Stream it below.

    Created by Lee Sung Jin, Beef centers around Yeun as Danny Cho and comedian Ali Wong as Amy Lau. After getting involved in a road rage incident, their lives intertwine and go down a deep, dark path. The pivotal scene when Yeun performs “Drive” takes place during Episode 3, “I Am Inhabited by a Cry,” when Danny tries to find meaning in his life by reconnecting with his faith through the praise band at his ex-girlfriend’s Orange County church.

    In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lee revealed that the cover was put in the show after he and Yeun had a conversation about performing secular music in church while growing up. “I’d say, ‘Oh, did you hang out after church with a Taylor 7-series guitar and try to sing secular songs?’” Lee said. “And he’d be like, ‘Yes, I did that.’ ‘Did you sing Incubus at all?’ ‘Oh, my God.’ Next thing you know, we have to put Incubus’ ‘Drive’ in the show, because he and I used to sing that after church.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Drive” appeared on Incubus’ 1999 album, Make Yourself, and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 while topping the US Alternative Airplay chart. It remains the alt-rock band’s biggest hit to date.

    In addition to Yeun’s “Drive” cover, the EP also features several tracks from the score by The Haxan Cloak’s Bobby Krlic. Stream it in full below.

    Up next, Yeun is slated to appear in the upcoming Marvel antihero ensemble film Thunderbolts.

    Beef: The Bonus Tracks Artwork:

    steven yeun incubus drive cover beef soundtrack ep netflix artwork

    Beef: The Bonus Tracks Tracklist:
    01. The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain – Bobby Krlic
    02. I Am Inhibited by a Cry – Bobby Krlic
    03. Such Inward Secret Creatures – Bobby Krlic
    04. I Am a Cage – Bobby Krlic
    05. Just Not All at the Same Time – Bobby Krlic
    06. Figures of Light – Bobby Krlic
    07. The Drama of Original Choice – Bobby Krlic
    08. Drive – Steven Yeun as Danny Cho

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the hives countdown to shutdown new single

The Hives Let Their Hair Down on New Single "Countdown to Shutdown": Stream

June 13, 2023

killer mike andré 3000 future scientists engineers new song michael full tracklist

Killer Mike Links Up with André 3000 and Future for "Scientists & Engineers": Stream

June 13, 2023

anohni sliver of ice johnsons new single music news my back was a bridge for you to cross stream listen

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Share New Single "Sliver of Ice": Stream

June 13, 2023

fleet foxes the strokes joni mitchell cover under control hejira folk rock music news listen stream

Fleet Foxes Cover The Strokes' "Under Control" and Joni Mitchell's "Hejira": Stream

June 13, 2023

sparklehorse posthumous album bird machine

Final Sparklehorse Album, Bird Machine, Receiving Posthumous Release

June 13, 2023

sigur ros Blóðberg 2023 new single stream orchestra tour Rós blodberg

Sigur Rós Unveil "Blóðberg," First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

June 12, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Steven Yeun Shares Full Cover of Incubus' "Drive" from Netflix's Beef: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter