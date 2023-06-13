Menu
Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse Collab on “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility”: Stream

For Vol. 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club

Belle and Sebastian (photo by Anna Isola Crolla) and Suki Waterhouse (photo by Tom Mitchell)
June 13, 2023 | 2:51pm ET

    Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse have teamed up on the new single “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility,” as part of Vol. 8 of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

    The laid-back, breezy track is the B-side to Waterhouse’s recent “To Love” 7-inch, and was written by both acts and produced by Belle and Sebastian. It combines the best qualities of each artist by melding their effervescent instrumentation and airy vocals.

    You can also subscribe to Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8 to get 12 exclusive colored vinyl 7-inch records. This round of releases also includes new singles from Vanishing Twin and Margaritas Podridas, with nine more singles to be announced soon. Listen to “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” below.

    Both Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse have upcoming performance dates. Waterhouse will be on the festival front with slots at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, while Belle and Sebastian are stopping through Antwerp, Liverpool, and Manchester on the rescheduled dates. Get tickets for Suki Waterhouse and Belle and Sebastian through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Recently, Waterhouse played Karen Sirko on the Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Season 2 of the show is currently in the works, while a tour with Waterhouse and the rest of the cast might be happening soon. Belle and Sebastian surprised dropped Late Developers earlier this year, the follow-up to 2022’s A Bit of Previous.

    “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” Artwork:

    Suki Waterhouse Belle and Sebastian “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility”

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

