Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

10 Piano Albums Ben Folds Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

Including classics from Elton John, Regina Spektor, Randy Newman, and Duke Ellington

Advertisement
ben folds crate digging interview 10 best piano albums favorite
Ben Folds, photo by Alysse Gafkjen, illustration by Steven Fiche
June 1, 2023 | 2:59pm ET

    Crate Digging is a recurring feature in which we take a deep dive into a genre and turn up several albums all music fans should know about. In this edition, singer, songwriter, and bandleader Ben Folds shares his favorite piano albums.

    Ben Folds definitely knows his way around the piano. It’s been his instrument of choice for over 40 years, and his mastery of the keys is evident in every note he plays.

    But where exactly did his wide-ranging knowledge begin? What inspired him to keep developing his skills as both a piano player and songwriter? For one, like thousands of musicians, it came from jazz. Over Zoom, Folds tells Consequence that he played Ramsey Lewis’ Goin’ Latin “until the grooves were literally white, until they were crusted up and ruined” and that he determined early on that Duke Ellington’s Masterpieces album was indeed a masterpiece.

    Advertisement

    Of course, Folds found inspiration in similarly iconic piano players like Randy Newman and Elton John, but grew more fond of their live albums over their studio recordings. “It’s just a moment in time, so you’re getting an event,” says Folds of Randy Newman’s 1971 live album, Randy Newman Live. “It’s just really honest… you’re getting a glimpse into not only the creativity, but an event. And I think that’s lost very often in recordings.”

    The music of Ben Folds’ life has played a major part in his identity, and his new album, What Matters Most (out June 2nd), seems to acknowledge these classic artists in a heartfelt way. Despite it being his first solo album in eight years, Folds is confident about the purity of the project and the long road of touring ahead (get Ben Folds tickets here). “I have an album coming out that I actually don’t dislike,” he tells Consequence rather sarcastically, “Which is nice, because usually, by this time I’ve found plenty to have a problem with!”

    When discussing each of the 10 records, Folds is passionate as ever, and seems to prioritize a true, unwavering sense of creative freedom. He may enjoy classical interpretations of composers like Mozart and Beethoven, but he also finds himself drawn to the rambunctious freak outs in albums like James Booker’s Junco Partner (“It’s rabid,” Folds says about the LP). For Folds, these albums are defining piano records, all with contrasting styles, but all valuable documents of songwriters extracting the most out of their instrument.

    Advertisement

    Read on for Ben Folds’ list of the 10 piano albums that everyone should own.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

I Think You Should Leave Sketches Ranked

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Every Sketch, Ranked

June 1, 2023

disney channel original movies

15 Disney Channel Original Movies That Changed Television Forever

May 25, 2023

tina turner 10 best songs tracks list

Tina Turner's 10 Best Songs

May 24, 2023

Underrated Disney Movies

11 Most Underrated Disney Movies

May 23, 2023

Fast And Furious Movies Ranked

Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked by Least Family to Most Family

May 19, 2023

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Best Videos

Robert Fripp and Toyah's 10 Best "Sunday Lunch" Performances

May 18, 2023

Disney Songs Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Song, Ever

May 17, 2023

brian tyler fast x super mario bros composer best favorite albums influential crate digging

10 Albums Fast X Composer Brian Tyler Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

10 Piano Albums Ben Folds Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

Menu Shop Search Newsletter