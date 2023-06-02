Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ben Folds Reveals New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

His first full-length in eight years

Advertisement
ben folds what matters most
Ben Folds, photo by Alysse Gafkjen
June 2, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Ben Folds has unveiled What Matters Most, his first studio album in eight years. The project is out today, June 2nd via New West Records. To support the release, Folds has mapped out an extensive tour.

    Folds has been making music since the ’80s, and in a statement, he said What Matters Most is the culmination of all those years of writing, recording, touring, and otherwise putting in his 10,000 hours. “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record,” he explained. “Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

    “I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” Folds continued. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to the standard streaming, CD, and black vinyl editions of the album, What Matters Most is available on limited edition autographed colored vinyl complete with a flexi disc cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “The Ghost in You” as well as a limited edition autographed CD that features three live bonus tracks recorded at the Kennedy Center. Order your copy here.

    Folds’ upcoming tour includes a mix of full band, orchestra, and solo performances. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

    To coincide with the release of What Matters Most, Folds selected 10 piano albums he thinks every music fan should own.

    Advertisement

    What Matters Most Artwork:

    ben folds what matters most album artwork

    What Matters Most Tracklist:
    01. But Wait, There’s More
    02. Clouds with Ellipses (feat. dodie)
    03. Exhausting Lover
    04. Fragile
    05. Kristine from the 7th Grade
    06. Back to Anonymous
    07. Winslow Gardens
    08. Paddleboat
    09. What Matters Most
    10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

    Ben Folds 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/13 — New London, CT @ Garden Arts Center +
    06/14 — Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium +
    06/16 — Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater +
    06/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center +
    06/18 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre +
    06/20 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House +
    06/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +
    06/23 — Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre +
    06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors +
    06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino +
    06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +
    06/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre +
    06/30 — Onamia, MN @ Casino Mill Lacs +
    07/01 — Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing +
    07/20 — Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park *
    07/22 — Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *
    08/02 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *
    08/04 — Park City, Utah @ TBA *
    08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater +
    08/09 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre +
    08/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater +
    08/11 — Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts +
    08/13 — Arvada, CO @ Center for the Performing Arts +
    08/15 — Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center +
    08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern +
    08/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater +
    08/19 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater +
    08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +
    09/12 — Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts #
    09/13 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Pristol #
    09/14 — Greensville, SC @ Peace Center – Concert Hall #
    09/16 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall #
    09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center #
    09/20 — Durham, NC @ TBA #
    09/21 — Washington, DC @ TBA #
    09/23 — Atlantic City, NJ @ TBA #
    09/24 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount#
    09/27 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall Historic Theater #
    09/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre #
    09/30 — Troy, NY @ Troy Saving Bank Music Hall #
    10/01 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre #
    10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *
    10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *
    10/10 — Conway, AR @ Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts #
    10/11 — Tulsa, OK @ Chapman Music Hall #
    10/12 — Springfield, MO @ Gilloz Theatre #
    10/14 — Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *
    10/17 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #
    10/18 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #
    10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
    10/21 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *
    11/08 — Bath, UK @ The Forum
    11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
    11/12 — Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
    11/13 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    11/15 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
    11/16 — York, UK @ Grand Opera House
    11/17 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    11/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    11/20 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix
    11/23 — Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten
    11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    11/26 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kurhaus
    11/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal
    11/30 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    12/01 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    12/02 — Dudelange, LU @ Opderschemlz
    12/04 — Essen, DE @ Lichtburg

    + = w/ Full band
    * = w/ Orchestra
    # = Solo

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

June 2, 2023

Haviah Mighty Huh new single song visualizer stream watch

Haviah Mighty Navigates Losing Love on New Single “Huh”: Stream

June 2, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Shares Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker: Stream

June 2, 2023

Joji tickets pandemonium 2023 tour dates

How to Get Tickets to Joji's 2023 Tour

June 1, 2023

kiss add farewell tour dates

KISS Add Dates to Final North American Leg of Farewell Tour

June 1, 2023

Digable Planets

Digable Planets Announce Reachin' 30th Anniversary Tour

June 1, 2023

Karol G Tickets 2022 Tour $trip Strip Love dates

How to Get Tickets to Karol G's 2023 Tour Dates

June 1, 2023

Karol G 2023 tour stadium tour dates tickets manana sera bonito summer

Karol G Announces Summer 2023 Tour [Updated]

June 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ben Folds Reveals New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter