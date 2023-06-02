Ben Folds Reveals New Album What Matters Most, 2023 Tour Dates

Ben Folds has unveiled What Matters Most, his first studio album in eight years. The project is out today, June 2nd via New West Records. To support the release, Folds has mapped out an extensive tour.

Folds has been making music since the ’80s, and in a statement, he said What Matters Most is the culmination of all those years of writing, recording, touring, and otherwise putting in his 10,000 hours. “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record,” he explained. “Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

“I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album,” Folds continued. “There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In addition to the standard streaming, CD, and black vinyl editions of the album, What Matters Most is available on limited edition autographed colored vinyl complete with a flexi disc cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “The Ghost in You” as well as a limited edition autographed CD that features three live bonus tracks recorded at the Kennedy Center. Order your copy here.

Folds’ upcoming tour includes a mix of full band, orchestra, and solo performances. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

To coincide with the release of What Matters Most, Folds selected 10 piano albums he thinks every music fan should own.

Advertisement

What Matters Most Artwork:

What Matters Most Tracklist:

01. But Wait, There’s More

02. Clouds with Ellipses (feat. dodie)

03. Exhausting Lover

04. Fragile

05. Kristine from the 7th Grade

06. Back to Anonymous

07. Winslow Gardens

08. Paddleboat

09. What Matters Most

10. Moments (feat. Tall Heights)

Ben Folds 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 — New London, CT @ Garden Arts Center +

06/14 — Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium +

06/16 — Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater +

06/17 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center +

06/18 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre +

06/20 — Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House +

06/22 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

06/23 — Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre +

06/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors +

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino +

06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

06/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre +

06/30 — Onamia, MN @ Casino Mill Lacs +

07/01 — Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing +

07/20 — Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park *

07/22 — Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *

08/02 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *

08/04 — Park City, Utah @ TBA *

08/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater +

08/09 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre +

08/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater +

08/11 — Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts +

08/13 — Arvada, CO @ Center for the Performing Arts +

08/15 — Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center +

08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern +

08/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater +

08/19 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater +

08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +

09/12 — Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts #

09/13 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Pristol #

09/14 — Greensville, SC @ Peace Center – Concert Hall #

09/16 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall #

09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center #

09/20 — Durham, NC @ TBA #

09/21 — Washington, DC @ TBA #

09/23 — Atlantic City, NJ @ TBA #

09/24 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount#

09/27 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall Historic Theater #

09/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

09/30 — Troy, NY @ Troy Saving Bank Music Hall #

10/01 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre #

10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *

10/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *

10/10 — Conway, AR @ Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts #

10/11 — Tulsa, OK @ Chapman Music Hall #

10/12 — Springfield, MO @ Gilloz Theatre #

10/14 — Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *

10/17 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center #

10/18 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

10/21 — Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

11/08 — Bath, UK @ The Forum

11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

11/12 — Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

11/13 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/15 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

11/16 — York, UK @ Grand Opera House

11/17 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/18 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

11/20 — Dublin, IE @ The Helix

11/23 — Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten

11/25 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

11/26 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kurhaus

11/27 — Utrecht, NL @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal

11/30 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale

12/01 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

12/02 — Dudelange, LU @ Opderschemlz

12/04 — Essen, DE @ Lichtburg

+ = w/ Full band

* = w/ Orchestra

# = Solo