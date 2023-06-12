Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Top 30 Albums of 2023 (So Far)

Here are the projects that have held our attention for the past six months

Advertisement
best albums 2023 so far list top 30 consequence records songs midyear listen stream
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
June 12, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    It’s the mid-point of the year, which means it’s time to check in with the best pop culture has had to offer. Check out our list of the 30 best albums of 2023 so far below, and stay tuned for more rankings throughout the week.

    The summer flowers are in bloom, but the usual summer musical consensus is nowhere to be seen. We’re still spoiled with great music, of course; almost too much, certainly more than a casual listener can consume — a constant truth of the streaming age. Once again, artists have produced some truly transcendent art. But usually by this time, public opinion has coalesced around a couple of big name titles, and these mid-year lists attempt to bring attention to the less-heralded of those transcendent albums, even as the juggernauts suck up most of the oxygen. Well, so far in 2023, the juggernauts have failed to materialize. Where have they gone?

    It’s a tough question. Part of the answer may have to do with our emaciated media environment, which every month seems to support fewer music journalists. Perhaps it’s hard to reach a consensus among a handful of people screaming into the void. Then, too, June saw a flurry of releases from established icons which are necessarily hard to rank on such short notice. As more people spend time with these records, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them vault up lists like this one. And one more theory, the industry might find itself in a moment of transition, as so many of the greats of five or 10 years ago reach a natural pause while the next generation makes a case for their own greatness. Certainly, 2023 has seen no shortage of electrifying debuts and sophomore scorchers.

    Advertisement

    We’ll know more in another six months, though it probably doesn’t matter. This year has once again produced more great music than an average person has time to listen to, and it is a privilege to celebrate those records. Please enjoy 30 albums that have brought us joy this year.

    — Wren Graves
    Features Editor

    30. Killer Mike — MICHAEL

    killer mike michael artwork

    This is Killer Mike’s first solo album since 2012’s R.A.P. Music, though as that record was produced by his Run the Jewels partner El-P, you have to go all the way back to 2011’s Pledge to find the last time he was truly on his own. MICHAEL is worth the wait: a soul-baring collection of deeply personal songwriting that nevertheless contains the kind of bars-on-bars rapping that RTJ fans have come to love. Mike has often reflected on the key role that Black women have played in his life, but he reaches a new peak on the standout single, “MOTHERLESS.” — W. Graves

    29. Blondshell — Blondshell

    blondshell s/t album artwork

    Singer/songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum’s first studio album goes down so smooth for those nostalgic for the heyday of ’90s girl rock. Yet, the artist recording as Blondshell never feels like an imitation. Instead, she’s playing with her own textual landscapes and dreamy instrumental moments, while her deliberately literal lyrics explore relationships, salad, and the hotness of Veronica Mars’ Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring). “Sober Together” in particular stands out for its empathy, as Teitelbaum sings about a friend who’s fallen off the wagon: “I can’t blame you, it’s in the blood/ Part of the disease is giving up.” Sometimes metaphors are nice, but there’s a special sort of power to be found in just saying what you mean. — Liz Shannon Miller

Latest Stories

Most Traumatic Disney Scenes

The Disney Scenes That Traumatized Us

May 16, 2023

Anticipated Metal Hard Rock Albums 2023

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

January 26, 2023

most anticipated albums 2023

50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

January 19, 2023

artists to watch 2023

15 Rising Artists to Watch in 2023

January 17, 2023

Consequence's 2022 Annual Report Readers Survey Results

December 16, 2022

Louder than Life Festival of the Year 2022

2022 Festival of the Year Louder Than Life Raised the Standard for US Rock Fests

December 16, 2022

top metal hard rock songs of 2022

Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2022

December 15, 2022

live shows of the year 2022 annual report consequence kendrick lamar foo fighters taylor hawkins tribute bts busan lady gaga chromatica ball joni mitchell newport folk 3

Top 10 Live Shows of 2022

December 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Top 30 Albums of 2023 (So Far)

Menu Shop Search Newsletter