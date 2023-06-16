Bethany Cosentino Unveils New Ballad “Easy”: Stream

While Best Coast dealt in chilled out indie pop, Bethany Cosentino goes full country ballad on “Easy,” the second look at her upcoming debut solo album Natural Disaster. Check out the artist’s new sound below.

Who knew relationships weren’t supposed to completely drain you of energy and self-worth? That’s what Cosentino realizes in “Easy,” a love song where the singer croons alone at a piano before other twangy instrumentals come into the mix. She explained the origins of the single in a statement.

“I’m not someone who can sit still for long without my brain going into overdrive, but when I’m just sitting alone in my car, I feel peace. I had been thinking a lot about where my life was at 35 and how different it was from where I pictured I’d be,” Cosentino said. “I’ve been writing love songs for a really long time, but this is the first love song I’ve ever written that feels … healthy.”

Cosentino continued, “When I’m spinning and doubting myself and my life choices, tripping out on how dark the world feels, I remember the unconditional love of my partner and it snaps me back into reality and reminds me of what actually matters. When you’re not used to healthy, respectful love, it can be difficult to accept it and I find myself trying to push it away sometimes. This song is about accepting that love into your life and it’s by far the most vulnerable I’ve ever really allowed myself to get when it comes to writing about love. Love should make you feel good, as corny as that sounds!”

“Easy” follows Natural Disaster’s first single, “It’s Fine.” The full LP arrives July 28th via Concord Records, and marks a new era for Cosentino: In announcing the project, she shared the news that Best Coast would be going on an indefinite hiatus. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

Best Coast’s last album, Always Tomorrow, dropped in 2020.