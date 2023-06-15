Beyond the Boys’ Club: Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. Her new single is “Deal Breaker.” The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Mlny Parsonz from Royal Thunder.

Atlanta-based rockers Royal Thunder are set to release their fourth album, Rebuilding the Mountain, on Friday, June 16th, via Spinefarm Records (purchase here). The LP marks the trio’s first album in six years and follow-up to 2017’s Wick.

To promote the release, the band will be joining Royal Bliss and New Monarch on a summer US tour in July, with tickets available here.

For Heavy Consequence‘s latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” Royal Thunder singer-bassist Mlny Parsonz speaks with us about the new album, how the band secretly broke up and got back together during the pandemic, a battle with addiction, her musical influences, and her experience as a woman in heavy music over the years.

Congratulations on your new album, Rebuilding the Mountain. This is your first studio LP in six years. Why did you decide to take a hiatus?

Taking a hiatus was not a choice, and honestly, we probably hid behind that word “hiatus” when really we broke up. The breakup happened during the pandemic. During that time, while [guitarist] Josh [Weaver] and I still talked and hung out occasionally, [drummer] Evan [Diprima] and his wife had moved away, and Evan was alone and brokenhearted after he quit. But, we had no idea. Somewhere in that timeframe, Evan reached out to me, and from there, the three of us quickly and excitedly reconnected. It was a painful break, but with it, in a lot of ways, it gave us a chance to grow and reset.