Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Beyond Wonderland Shooting Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured

The shooting occurred at the campgrounds of the George Ampitheatre

Advertisement
Police Line Do Not Cross
Photo via Getty Images
June 18, 2023 | 8:24am ET

    Two people were killed and three injured after a gunman opened fire at the Beyond Wonderland festival in George, Washington on Saturday.

    The shooting occurred at one of the campgrounds outside of Gorge Amphitheate.

    The suspect was apprehended by police. A motive for the shooting is under investigation, but police said the person “fired randomly into the crowd.”

    Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM festival put on by Insomniac Events. Saturday’s lineup featured artists including Dillon Francis, Zomboy, Flosstradamus, Timmy Trumpet, and Slander.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As a result of the shooting, day two of Beyond Wonderland has been canceled.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Debut 10-Minute Song "The Teacher" Live: Watch

June 17, 2023

Noah Enos

Chicago Man Found Dead After Attending King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Concert

June 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Recreates "All the Small Things" Video to Reveal Pregnancy

June 17, 2023

Coachella 2024

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2024 (Even Though It's Sold Out)

June 16, 2023

rammstein christoph schneider statement till lindemann sexual assault allegations

Rammstein's Christoph Schneider: Allegations Against Till Lindemann "Have Deeply Shaken Us as a Band"

June 16, 2023

Anders Colsefni tour Slipknot Corey Taylor

Original Slipknot Vocalist to Perform Band's Demo Album on Tour, Gets Thumbs Up from Corey Taylor

June 16, 2023

sigur rós Blóðberg átta song of the week review recap listen stream

Song of the Week: Sigur Rós Return with Sublime New Single "Blóðberg"

June 16, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beyond Wonderland Shooting Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured

Menu Shop Search Newsletter