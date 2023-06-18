Beyond Wonderland Shooting Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured

Two people were killed and three injured after a gunman opened fire at the Beyond Wonderland festival in George, Washington on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at one of the campgrounds outside of Gorge Amphitheate.

The suspect was apprehended by police. A motive for the shooting is under investigation, but police said the person “fired randomly into the crowd.”

Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM festival put on by Insomniac Events. Saturday’s lineup featured artists including Dillon Francis, Zomboy, Flosstradamus, Timmy Trumpet, and Slander.

As a result of the shooting, day two of Beyond Wonderland has been canceled.