Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Big Freedia Drops New Album Central City: Stream

Featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, and more

Advertisement
big freedia central city new album tracklist bigfoot single stream
Big Freedia, photo courtesy of artist
June 23, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Big Freedia is back and “bigga” than ever: The beloved New Orleans icon’s latest album, Central City, is out now.

    The first full-length release from Freedia since 2014’s Just Be Free features guest performances from several of her high-profile friends, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, and more. The album also shows Freedia infusing her signature Bounce style with an invigorated, hip-hop-inspired energy, a gumbo she’s dubbed “Bigga Bounce.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Bounce has been through many iterations — from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce,” Freedia explained in a press statement. “But my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Central City includes the singles “Bigfoot,” “Central City Freestyle,” and “$100 Bill” featuring Ciara. Stream the record in full below.

    Freedia will also be hitting the road this summer for a number of dates across North America, including stops for the Re:SET concert series, where she’ll open for LCD Soundsystem. Check out the full list of dates below and grab your tickets here.

    Central City Artwork:

    Big Freedia Central City Bigfoot new album announcement single Lil Wayne Ciara

    Central City Tracklist:
    01. Central City Freestyle
    02. Big Time (feat. Kamaiyah)
    03. Throw It Back
    04. Motivate Ya (feat. Kelly Price)
    05. Pop That
    06. Bigfoot
    07. El Niño (feat. Lil Wayne and Boyfriend)
    08. $100 Bill (feat. Ciara)
    09. Pepto Interlude
    10. Booty Like a Drummer
    11. You Already Know (feat. Sonyae)
    12. Bitch You Want (feat. Faith Evans)
    13. Life Lessons
    14. NOLA Babies
    15. Gin in My System
    16. Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels)

    Advertisement

    Big Freedia 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Pink Block Party
    06/25 – Denver, CO @ Denver Pride
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Jazz a Vienne Festival
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Motorcity Casino Hotel
    07/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    07/21 – Knoxville, TN @ The Bijou Theatre
    07/22 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    07/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Black Pride
    07/28 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
    08/04 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
    08/05 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery
    08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Pride
    08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

juice wrld cordae doomsday eminem dr. dre sample lyrical lemonade song video watch

Juice WRLD and Cordae Trade Bars on New Song "Doomsday": Stream

June 23, 2023

Geese 3d country track by track breakdown interview

Geese Break Down New Album 3D Country Track by Track: Exclusive

June 23, 2023

militarie gun life under the gun track by track breakdown interview

Militarie Gun Break Down New Album Life Under the Gun Track By Track: Exclusive

June 23, 2023

Young Thug Business is Business new album stream

Young Thug Releases New Album from Jail: Business is Business

June 23, 2023

nicki minaj ice spice barbie world

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Take Us To "Barbie World" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

June 23, 2023

The Weeknd Lily-Rose Depp Jennie One of the Girls stream single

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and BLACKPINK's Jennie Unite for "One of the Girls": Stream

June 23, 2023

classless act dmc storm before the calm

Classless Act Premiere "Storm Before the Calm" Featuring DMC of Run-DMC: Stream

June 23, 2023

Carly rae jepsen shy boy new single

Carly Rae Jepsen Returns with New Song "Shy Boy": Stream

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Freedia Drops New Album Central City: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter