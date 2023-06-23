Big Freedia Drops New Album Central City: Stream

Big Freedia is back and “bigga” than ever: The beloved New Orleans icon’s latest album, Central City, is out now.

The first full-length release from Freedia since 2014’s Just Be Free features guest performances from several of her high-profile friends, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, and more. The album also shows Freedia infusing her signature Bounce style with an invigorated, hip-hop-inspired energy, a gumbo she’s dubbed “Bigga Bounce.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Bounce has been through many iterations — from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce,” Freedia explained in a press statement. “But my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.”

Central City includes the singles “Bigfoot,” “Central City Freestyle,” and “$100 Bill” featuring Ciara. Stream the record in full below.

Freedia will also be hitting the road this summer for a number of dates across North America, including stops for the Re:SET concert series, where she’ll open for LCD Soundsystem. Check out the full list of dates below and grab your tickets here.

Central City Artwork:

Central City Tracklist:

01. Central City Freestyle

02. Big Time (feat. Kamaiyah)

03. Throw It Back

04. Motivate Ya (feat. Kelly Price)

05. Pop That

06. Bigfoot

07. El Niño (feat. Lil Wayne and Boyfriend)

08. $100 Bill (feat. Ciara)

09. Pepto Interlude

10. Booty Like a Drummer

11. You Already Know (feat. Sonyae)

12. Bitch You Want (feat. Faith Evans)

13. Life Lessons

14. NOLA Babies

15. Gin in My System

16. Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels)

Big Freedia 2023 Tour Dates:

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Pink Block Party

06/25 – Denver, CO @ Denver Pride

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Jazz a Vienne Festival

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Motorcity Casino Hotel

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

07/21 – Knoxville, TN @ The Bijou Theatre

07/22 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

07/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Black Pride

07/28 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

08/04 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/05 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery

08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Pride

08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival