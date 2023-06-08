Menu
Bill Murray and Kelis Are Dating: Report

Murray has reportedly attended several of her recent concerts

Kelis and Bill Murray
Kelis and Bill Murray, photo via Children of Zeus / Twitter
June 8, 2023 | 6:26pm ET

    Bill Murray is reportedly dating Kelis.

    The report comes from UK gossip rag The Sun, which previously broke the news of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s short-term coupling.

    The Sun reports that Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43, have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the US. The two have since been spotted together in the UK, where Murray is filming the new Ghostbusters movie. They even posed for photos together backstage at London’s Cross the Tracks festival.

    “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap,” a source told The Sun.

    Kelis was previously married to Nas from 2005 to 2009. Her second husband, photographer Mike Mora, tragically passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022.

    Murray has also been married twice before, first to Margaret Kelly from 1981-1996, and later to costume designer Jennifer Butler from 1997-2008.

