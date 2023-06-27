Billions will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, Showtime has announced. The season premiere is set for Friday, August 11th. Update: Watch the newly revealed trailer below.

Notably, Damian Lewis will return to reprise his staring role as billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, having departed Billions after its fifth season. He’ll appear along with returning regular castmates Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.

“In Season 7, alliances are turned on their heads,” reads the show’s logline. “Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

The final season of Billions will begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, August 11th, before making its on-air debut the following Sunday, August 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Even as Billions comes to an end, Showtime recently announced plans for as many as four new Billions spin-off series, including one set in Miami.