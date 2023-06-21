Billy Idol Announces Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

Billy Idol has announced an expanded reissue of his 1982 self-titled debut album, out July 28th.
The reissue arrives a month before Idol embarks on his North American tour, which kicks off August 27th in Vancouver, with tickets available here. The run will most certainly see the rock legend performing songs from his debut, including his massive hit “White Wedding.”
The expanded reissue will be available in a 2-CD physical format and features the original 10-song tracklist and a previously unreleased extended 12-minute Clubland remix of “White Wedding” on the first disc. A previously unreleased 15-song concert, recorded at The Roxy in West Hollywood in 1982, is included on the second disc. A standard single LP repressing of the original album will also be available along with a bundled lithograph.
Following his stint as frontman of Generation X, Idol became a bonafide star upon the release of his solo debut. His sophomore effort, Rebel Yell, was released a year later and garnered even more success, cementing Idol’s place in the annals of rock lore.
Back in January, his iconic career was acknowledged with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — sparking what has been a banner year. Idol has since performed at the Hoover Dam — the first-ever to do so — and is planning a theatrical release for a film documenting the concert.
You can pre-order the expanded 2-CD reissue of Billy Idol’s self-titled debut here and the single LP repress here. See the contents and expanded tracklist below.
Billy Idol [Expanded Edition] Artwork:
Billy Idol [Expanded Edition] Tracklist:
Disc 1: Billy Idol
01. Come On, Come On
02. White Wedding (Part 1)
03. Hot In The City
04. Dead On Arrival
05. Nobody’s Business
06. Love Calling
07. Hole In The Wall
08. Shooting Stars
09. It’s So Cruel
10. Congo Man
11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]
Disc 2: Live From The Roxy, 1982 (Previously Unreleased)
01. Baby Talk
02. Untouchables
03. Come On, Come On
04. Hot In the City
05. Dead On Arrival
06. Heavens Inside
07. Ready Steady Go
08. Hole In The Wall
09. Shooting Stars
10. Kiss Me Deadly
11. White Wedding
12. Nobody’s Business
13. Dancing With Myself
14. Mony Mony
15. Triumph