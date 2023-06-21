Billy Idol Announces Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

Billy Idol has announced an expanded reissue of his 1982 self-titled debut album, out July 28th.

The reissue arrives a month before Idol embarks on his North American tour, which kicks off August 27th in Vancouver, with tickets available here. The run will most certainly see the rock legend performing songs from his debut, including his massive hit “White Wedding.”

The expanded reissue will be available in a 2-CD physical format and features the original 10-song tracklist and a previously unreleased extended 12-minute Clubland remix of “White Wedding” on the first disc. A previously unreleased 15-song concert, recorded at The Roxy in West Hollywood in 1982, is included on the second disc. A standard single LP repressing of the original album will also be available along with a bundled lithograph.

Advertisement

Related Video

Following his stint as frontman of Generation X, Idol became a bonafide star upon the release of his solo debut. His sophomore effort, Rebel Yell, was released a year later and garnered even more success, cementing Idol’s place in the annals of rock lore.

Back in January, his iconic career was acknowledged with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — sparking what has been a banner year. Idol has since performed at the Hoover Dam — the first-ever to do so — and is planning a theatrical release for a film documenting the concert.

You can pre-order the expanded 2-CD reissue of Billy Idol’s self-titled debut here and the single LP repress here. See the contents and expanded tracklist below.

Advertisement

Get Billy Idol Tickets Here

Billy Idol [Expanded Edition] Artwork:



Billy Idol [Expanded Edition] Tracklist:

Disc 1: Billy Idol

01. Come On, Come On

02. White Wedding (Part 1)

03. Hot In The City

04. Dead On Arrival

05. Nobody’s Business

06. Love Calling

07. Hole In The Wall

08. Shooting Stars

09. It’s So Cruel

10. Congo Man

11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

Disc 2: Live From The Roxy, 1982 (Previously Unreleased)

01. Baby Talk

02. Untouchables

03. Come On, Come On

04. Hot In the City

05. Dead On Arrival

06. Heavens Inside

07. Ready Steady Go

08. Hole In The Wall

09. Shooting Stars

10. Kiss Me Deadly

11. White Wedding

12. Nobody’s Business

13. Dancing With Myself

14. Mony Mony

15. Triumph