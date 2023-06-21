Menu
Billy Idol Announces Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

Featuring a previously unreleased 1982 concert recording and a 12-minute club mix of "White Wedding"

Billy Idol debut reissue
Billy Idol debut album
June 21, 2023 | 11:43am ET

    Billy Idol has announced an expanded reissue of his 1982 self-titled debut album, out July 28th.

    The reissue arrives a month before Idol embarks on his North American tour, which kicks off August 27th in Vancouver, with tickets available here. The run will most certainly see the rock legend performing songs from his debut, including his massive hit “White Wedding.”

    The expanded reissue will be available in a 2-CD physical format and features the original 10-song tracklist and a previously unreleased extended 12-minute Clubland remix of “White Wedding” on the first disc. A previously unreleased 15-song concert, recorded at The Roxy in West Hollywood in 1982, is included on the second disc. A standard single LP repressing of the original album will also be available along with a bundled lithograph.

    Following his stint as frontman of Generation X, Idol became a bonafide star upon the release of his solo debut. His sophomore effort, Rebel Yell, was released a year later and garnered even more success, cementing Idol’s place in the annals of rock lore.

    Back in January, his iconic career was acknowledged with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — sparking what has been a banner year. Idol has since performed at the Hoover Dam — the first-ever to do so — and is planning a theatrical release for a film documenting the concert.

    You can pre-order the expanded 2-CD reissue of Billy Idol’s self-titled debut here and the single LP repress here. See the contents and expanded tracklist below.

    Billy Idol [Expanded Edition] Artwork:
    billy idol expanded edition art

    billy idol expanded cd

    billy idol expanded lp

    Billy Idol [Expanded Edition] Tracklist:
    Disc 1: Billy Idol
    01. Come On, Come On
    02. White Wedding (Part 1)
    03. Hot In The City
    04. Dead On Arrival
    05. Nobody’s Business
    06. Love Calling
    07. Hole In The Wall
    08. Shooting Stars
    09. It’s So Cruel
    10. Congo Man
    11. White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix) [Previously Unreleased]

    Disc 2: Live From The Roxy, 1982 (Previously Unreleased)
    01. Baby Talk
    02. Untouchables
    03. Come On, Come On
    04. Hot In the City
    05. Dead On Arrival
    06. Heavens Inside
    07. Ready Steady Go
    08. Hole In The Wall
    09. Shooting Stars
    10. Kiss Me Deadly
    11. White Wedding
    12. Nobody’s Business
    13. Dancing With Myself
    14. Mony Mony
    15. Triumph

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

