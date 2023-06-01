Menu
Billy Joel to Conclude Madison Square Garden Residency in 2024

Ending his record-breaking 10-year, 150-show run

billy joel residency ending madison square garden 2024
Billy Joel, photo by Ben Kaye
June 1, 2023 | 12:49pm ET

    After a record-smashing residency, Billy Joel is saying goodbye to Madison Square Garden. The musician will close out his run at the Manhattan arena in July 2024, after a 10-year stint consisting of over 150 shows.

    Variety reports that Joel, who was the Garden’s first-ever music franchise, shared the news at an MSG press conference, where the venue’s CEO James Dolan and New York City Mayor Eric Adams were also in attendance.

    “There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” Mayor Adams said. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

    “Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall,” Dolan added. “150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy’s extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance.”

    The first of Joel’s final 10 concerts will take place on October 20th, 2023, with future dates to be announced. Pre-sale for that show begins Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code DISCO) with general sale following Friday the 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET; grab yours at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can check for deals to Joel’s previously-announced shows as well as future ones over at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    In the meantime, Joel will also be rounding out the rest of 2023 with the “Two Icons, One Night”co-headlining tour with Stevie Nicks, which you can get tickets for here.

    Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^
    07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park
    07/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium ^
    08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead ^
    08/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^
    10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium ^
    10/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium ^
    12/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

    ^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

