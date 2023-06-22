Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bull Sculpture Named After Ozzy Osbourne

Thousands voted to have the bull named after the legendary singer, who was raised in Birmingham

Advertisement
ozzy bull
“Ozzy” the Bull (via BBC) and Ozzy Osbourne (photo by David Brendan Hall)
June 22, 2023 | 10:59am ET

    During the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, attendees became enamored with the 33-foot-tall mechanical bull sculpture that stole the show during the opening ceremonies. Now, thousands have voted to have the bull named after Ozzy Osbourne.

    The bull was initially scheduled to be dismantled following the games. But it was such a crowd pleaser, a petition to keep the sculpture intact generated over 10,000 signatures, and now the bull will stand under the atrium of the Birmingham New Street railway station.

    After it was announced that the sculpture would live on, a public vote was held to give it a formal name. Over 28,000 votes were cast, with “Ozzy” sweeping over 70 percent of the vote.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s a fitting choice considering the singer was raised in the UK city and will forever be linked to the 2022 games after making a rare live appearance alongside Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi to perform “Paranoid” during the closing ceremonies.

    Ozzy took to BBC Breakfast to accept the honor and offer his thanks to the citizens of Birmingham and those who voted. “I’m absolutely blown away,” he said. “Thank you for all your votes. And Birmingham forever.”

    Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
     Editor's Pick
    Surprise! Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Perform “Paranoid” at Commonwealth Games: Watch

    West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the public “couldn’t have made a clearer choice” in nomenclature.

    Advertisement

    “Like people right across our region, I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place in New Street Station in a triumphant homecoming this summer — proudly bearing the name of the Prince of Darkness himself.”

    Prior to the vote, the sculpture was informally known as “Raging Bull.” Other shortlisted names that received votes were “Bostin,” an oft-used regional phrase meaning “excellent;” “Brummie,” a term for people from Birmingham; and “Boulton,” after 18th Century industrialist Matthew Boulton.

    Below you can revisit the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the reveal of the bull now known as “Ozzy.”

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

cradle of filth devildriver fall 2023 tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver Add Fall Leg to 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 21, 2023

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Judas Priest support

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Supports Josh Kiszka After Greta Van Fleet Singer Comes Out

June 21, 2023

Dethklok movie trailer new album single

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok's First New Song in 10 Years

June 21, 2023

Billy Idol debut reissue

Billy Idol Announces Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

June 21, 2023

Kelly Osbourne baby

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson Pay Tribute to Ozzy with Bat Onesie Photo of Son

June 21, 2023

greta van fleet josh kiszka come out lgtbq

Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Comes Out

June 20, 2023

GWAR 2023 summer tour dates

GWAR Book Summer 2023 US Headlining Dates

June 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bull Sculpture Named After Ozzy Osbourne

Menu Shop Search Newsletter