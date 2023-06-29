Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Black Star Bring Comeback Album No Fear of Time to Bandcamp: Stream

Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) have lifted the Luminary exclusive for their long-awaited sophomore LP

Advertisement
black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream
Black Star, photo by Mathieu Bitton
Follow
June 29, 2023 | 12:04pm ET

    More than one year after its release, Black Star have made their long-awaited comeback album, No Fear of Time, available outside of the Luminary podcast network.

    Originally released in May 2022 as a Luminary exclusive, No Fear of Time marked the first proper full-length from the duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) in 24 years. It was produced entirely by their frequent collaborator Madlib.

    Related Video

    Stream it below or purchase a digital copy via Bandcamp.

    Black Star teased their sophomore album for years; back in 2019, Kweli even said the record was finished. Last year, the duo launched their podcast The Midnight Miracle with their good friend Dave Chappelle. An episode called “Bugs Bunny Mathematicx” took the role of “audio liner notes to introduce the album,” as the podcast’s hosts discussed No Fear of Time more in-depth.

    Advertisement

    “About three-four years ago I was visiting Yasiin in Europe and we started to talk about songs to do on an album, so I flew an engineer out just to see what that would be,” Kweli said in a statement. “Once I realized this conversation is starting to organically become a creative conversation, I started making sure to have the engineer around at all times. There was one day we were just in a hotel listening to Madlib beats, and he’s like ‘Play that Madlib tape again.’ I’m playing the beats and he starts doing rhymes to the beats. And that’s how we did the first song.”

    Black Star So Be It new music video premiere exclusive
     Editor's Pick
    Black Star Premiere Music Video for “So Be It”: Exclusive

    Kweli continued: “This is very similar to how we did the first album. But the first album, there were no mobile studios. This entire album, we have not set foot in one recording studio. It’s all been done in hotel rooms and backstage at Dave Chappelle shows.”

    “What you will continue to get out of us is a sincere expression,” Bey added. “It’s who we really are, what we’re really responding to, and what’s really important to us.”

    Advertisement

    Way back in 2011, Black Star dropped the single “Fix Up”, originally intended for an Aretha Franklin-inspired mixtape the duo ended up scrapping. They later also shared “You Already Know” from the project.

    Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 29th, 2023 with the Bandcamp stream.

    No Fear of Time Artwork:

    Black Star No Fear of Time 

    No Fear of Time Tracklist:
    01. o.G.
    02. So be it
    03. Sweetheart. Sweethard. Sweetodd.
    04. My favorite band
    04. The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing
    05. Yonders
    06. My favorite band
    07. Supreme alchemy
    08. Freequency w Black Thought
    09. No fear of time w Yummy Bingham

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

winery dogs stars stream

The Winery Dogs (Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan) Premiere "Stars" Video: Watch

June 29, 2023

Ratboys The Window

Ratboys' New Single "The Window" Is an Ode to Indie Rock Romance: Stream

June 29, 2023

incantation Concordat (The Pact) I stream

Incantation Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Concordat (The Pact) I": Stream

June 29, 2023

blur st charles square new song stream

Blur Unveil New Song "St. Charles Square": Stream

June 29, 2023

be your own pet "goodtime!" mommy new single new album 2023 North American tour

Be Your Own Pet Share New Single "Goodtime!": Stream

June 28, 2023

sampha spirit 2.0 new single stream listen music video r&b pop electronic news

Sampha Returns with New Single "Spirit 2.0": Stream

June 28, 2023

james blake playing robots into heaven big hammer new album single tour dates tickets 2023 electronic music news stream

James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

June 28, 2023

Speedy Ortiz Plus One new song music video stream watch Rabbit Rabbit

Speedy Ortiz Announce New Tour Dates, Share Single "Plus One": Stream

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Black Star Bring Comeback Album No Fear of Time to Bandcamp: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter