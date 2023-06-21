Bloc Party Announce New EP The High Life

Bloc Party are returning with a new EP called The High Life EP, out on July 21st via Infectious/BMG.

Although the full four-song tracklist has yet to be revealed, Bloc Party did drop the title track back in April and followed up earlier this month with their first-ever collaboration, “Keep It Rolling” with KennyHoopla.

“When we were invited on the Paramore tour, we really wanted to get together and capture where the band was at and share that music,” said frontman Kele Okereke in a press release. “We got in the studio with our friend Charlie Andrew and this EP was the result — we’re very proud of these four tracks and they hopefully offer a little bridge between Alpha Games and what’s next for the band. To me, it’s the sound of coming out of the wilderness and re-embracing life.”

Bloc Party recently embarked on a North American tour supporting Paramore, and have a handful of UK festival dates coming up in July. The band’s last full-length, the aforementioned Alpha Games, came out in April 2022.

The High Life EP Artwork: