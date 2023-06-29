Blur are back with “St. Charles Square,” the second look at their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren. Listen to the single below.

“St. Charles Square is a place where the ghosts of monsters can be found,” says Damon Albarn of the song, which infuses Blur’s classic Britpop with a bit of a garagey, post-punk revivalist slant.

“‘Cause there is something down here/ And it’s living under the floorboards/ It’s grabbed me ’round the neck with its long and slender claws,” Albarn sings in a brooding drawl.

Out in full July 14th, The Ballad of Darren marks Blur’s first album since 2015’s The Magic Whip. The band announced the project last month with “The Narcissist,” which we named Song of the Week. Pre-orders for the LP are ongoing.

Blur are in the midst of a global reunion tour. Check out videos from their first show in eight years, then grab tickets to a future gig here.