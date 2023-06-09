Boldy James Shares New EP Prisoner of Circumstance: Stream

Detroit rapper Boldy James is back with his second release since getting seriously injured in a car accident this past January. Entitled Prisoner of Circumstance, the new EP features seven tracks capturing his signature flow and featuring production from friend and collaborator, Chan Hays. Stream the project below.

In January, James’ publicist announced that he had broken a vertebrae in his neck and suffered other orthopedic injuries from a two-car accident in the Detroit area, and underwent “extensive surgery” before reaching a stable condition. Nonetheless, the 40-year-old rapper shared new music just days later, dropping Indian Jones, an album made in collaboration with producer RichGains… and now, with Prisoner of Circumstance, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The new EP boasts the sound that James, and his associates in the Griselda collective, have become known for. Insightful and intentional delivery sits atop soulful samples with vinyl-scratches and melodic hooks galore, creating a beautiful blend of style, genre, and communicative lyricism. Check out the EP’s seven tracks below.

Prisoner of Circumstance comes ahead of two additional releases from James: a yet-to-be-named project with Harry Fraud, and a long-awaited record featuring unheard production by J Dilla entitled Drug Dilla. No release dates are out yet, but both projects are “forthcoming,” according to a press release.

In May, James announced a string of tour dates — his first since his car accident. Kicking off this weekend in Detroit, the tour will take James across the United States before he hops across the pond for some dates in Europe in August. Check out the full list of dates and grab your tickets here.

Prisoner of Circumstance Artwork:

Prisoner of Circumstance Tracklist:

01. Shapeshifter

02. Flashback

03. The Love We Gave

04. Trust Issues

05. 730K

06. I Tried

07. Strange Days