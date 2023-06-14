Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bombay Bicycle Club Announce New Album Featuring Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, & More

Dropping October 20th via AWAL

Advertisement
bombay bicycle club new album my big day damon albarn jay som nilufer yanya holly humberstone
Bombay Bicycle Club, photo by Brendan Freeman
Follow
June 14, 2023 | 3:57pm ET

    Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a new album titled My Big Day, out October 20th via AWAL. As a preview, they’ve shared the title track, which you can check out below.

    My Big Day was produced by Bombay Bicycle Club vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and the band’s own studio. The LP boasts an impressive list of features including Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, and Holly Humberstone, as well as a fifth guest that will be revealed this summer.

    Though the title track doesn’t feature any special guests, it’s filled with upbeat melodies and guitar riffs. “My Big Day” comes with an accompanying video directed by Everything Everything’s Jon Higgs and Foals percussionist Kit Monteith, in which members of the band spoof the evening news. Watch it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    My Big Day follows 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    My Big Day Artwork:

    bombay bicycle club new album my big day artwork

    My Big Day Tracklist:
    01. Just a Little More Time
    02. I Want to Be Your Only Pet
    03. Sleepless (feat. Jay Som)
    04. My Big Day
    05. Turn the World On
    06. Meditate (feat. Nilüfer Yanya)
    07. Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture
    08. Heaven (feat. Damon Albarn)
    09. Tekken 2
    10. Diving (feat. Holly Humberstone)
    11. Onward

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Des Rocs new album 2023

Des Rocs Announces New Album Dream Machine, Unveils Single "Nowhere Kid": Stream

June 14, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Reveal Crunchy New Single "Paper Machete": Stream

June 14, 2023

knocked loose 2023

Knocked Loose Unleash New Songs "Deep in the Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now": Stream

June 14, 2023

chai new self-titled album artwork tracklist fall 2023 us tour para para new song stream

CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album, Fall 2023 Tour

June 14, 2023

stevie nicks complete studio albums and rarities box set fleetwood mac music news archival release

Stevie Nicks' Entire Solo Discography Compiled on Massive New Box Set

June 14, 2023

Duff McKagan new solo album 2023

Duff McKagan Announces New Solo Album Featuring Slash, Jerry Cantrell, and Iggy Pop

June 14, 2023

thick new single doomer stream

THICK Choose Themselves on New Single "Doomer": Stream

June 14, 2023

Belle and Sebastian Suki Waterhouse “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” Sub Pope

Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse Collab on "Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility": Stream

June 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bombay Bicycle Club Announce New Album Featuring Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, & More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter