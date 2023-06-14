Bombay Bicycle Club Announce New Album Featuring Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, & More

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a new album titled My Big Day, out October 20th via AWAL. As a preview, they’ve shared the title track, which you can check out below.

My Big Day was produced by Bombay Bicycle Club vocalist/guitarist Jack Steadman at The Church Studios in North London and the band’s own studio. The LP boasts an impressive list of features including Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, and Holly Humberstone, as well as a fifth guest that will be revealed this summer.

Though the title track doesn’t feature any special guests, it’s filled with upbeat melodies and guitar riffs. “My Big Day” comes with an accompanying video directed by Everything Everything’s Jon Higgs and Foals percussionist Kit Monteith, in which members of the band spoof the evening news. Watch it below.

My Big Day follows 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. Pre-orders are ongoing.

My Big Day Artwork:

My Big Day Tracklist:

01. Just a Little More Time

02. I Want to Be Your Only Pet

03. Sleepless (feat. Jay Som)

04. My Big Day

05. Turn the World On

06. Meditate (feat. Nilüfer Yanya)

07. Rural Radio Predicts The Rapture

08. Heaven (feat. Damon Albarn)

09. Tekken 2

10. Diving (feat. Holly Humberstone)

11. Onward