Bonnaroo 2023 Do’s and Don’ts: The What Podcast

Bonnaroo 2023 is finally here, and it’s time to learn the do’s and don’ts of The Farm! With the big event a mere few days away, the hosts of The What Podcast are dropping an episode early to make sure that you are fully prepared for this year’s time at the fetsival.

As the festival’s kickoff draws near, you and your crew should be well into your planning and packing. To help, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are back to deliver a jam-packed episode full of tips and tricks they’ve learned from their combined 30+ years of experience on The Farm. From packing the car to traveling to setting up camp, they have the entire journey covered with advice even other Roo vets can use.

Hear all of the Bonnaroo 2023 do's and don'ts on this episode of The What Podcast, or you can watch the full discussion below via YouTube.