Bonnaroo 2023 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

Featuring Foo Fighters, Paramore, Three 6 Mafia, Sheryl Crow, Pixies, and more

Bonnaroo statement Tennessee Drag Ban
Bonnaroo, photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage
Consequence Staff
June 14, 2023 | 10:38am ET

    Bonnaroo will stream a number of this weekend’s performances on Hulu.

    The livestream schedule includes Foo Fighters, Paramore, Three 6 Mafia, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, Odesza, Pixies, Rina Sawayama, Franz Ferdinand, Marcus Mumford, Portugal. the Man, Alex G, Jenny Lewis, MUNA, Sylvan Esso, Girl In Red, Suki Waterhouse, Ezra Furman, and more. Check out the complete schedule below.

    The Bonnaroo stream is available to all Hulu subscribers from June 15th-18th. If you’re not currently a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-month free trial — after which plans start at $7.99 per month.

    Related Video

    Also be sure to check out The What Podcast for coverage on all things Bonnaroo. The latest episode for example is full of tips and tricks to know ahead of attending the festival.

    Bonnaroo Livestream Schedule:

    * = All times in CT; channels noted in parentheses

    Thursday, June 15th:
    04:05 p.m. – Briscoe (1)
    04:30 – Ezra Furman (1)
    04:55 – Abraham Alexandra  (1)
    06:00 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (1)
    06:50 – JP Saxe (1)
    08:00 – Petey (1)
    09:00 – Elephant Heart (1)
    09:30 – Suki Waterhouse (1)
    10:30 – DEHD (1)
    11:30 – 070 Shake (1)
    12:35 a.m. – Liquid Stranger (1)
    01:05 – Zeds Dead (1)

    Friday, June 16th:
    04:05 p.m. – Madison Cunningham (1)
    04:05 – Sampa the Great (2)
    05:00 – Kingfish (2)
    05:05 – Black Midi (1)
    06:05 – Matt Maeson (2)
    06:10 – Morgan Wade (1)
    07:10 – Knocked Loose (2)
    07:15 – MUNA (1)
    08:15 – Rina Sawayama (1)
    09:15 – Emo Nite (2)
    09:20 – Portugal. the Man (1)
    09:40 – Apashe (2)
    10:30 – Alex G (1)
    10:40 – GRiZ (2)
    11:35 – Three 6 Mafia (1)
    12:00 a.m. – Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b Subdocta (2)
    12:45 – Sylvan Esso (1)
    12:45 – Vulfpeck (2)

    Saturday, June 17th:
    04:05 p.m. – Jenny Lewis (1)
    04:05 – Thee Sacred Souls (2)
    04:35 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (2)
    04:45 – Danielle Ponder (1)
    05:05 – Colony House (1)
    05:30 – Sheryl Crow (1)
    05:35 – Cory Wong (2)
    06:40 – Night Tales (2)
    07:40 – The Band Camino (2)
    07:45 – Sofi Tukker (1)
    09:50 – Elderbrook (2)
    10:10 – Tyler Childers (1)
    10:25 – Big Wild (2)
    11:25 – Walker & Royce (2)
    11:30 – Odesza (1)
    12:30 a.m. – My Morning Jacket (2)
    01:00 – Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) (1)

    Sunday, June 18th:
    03:05 p.m. – Hermanos Gutiérrez (1)
    03:05 – Sammy Rae & The Friends (2)
    03:30 – Franz Ferdinand (2)
    03:40 – Hippo Campus (1)
    04:00 – Amber Mark (2)
    04:15 – Umphrey’s McGee (1)
    05:05 – Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (2)
    05:15 – Men I Trust (1)
    06:10 – The Revivalists (2)
    06:15 – Girl In Red (1)
    07:10 – MK (2)
    07:15 – Peach Pit (1)
    08:15 – Marcus Mumford (1)
    08:15 – Alesso (2)
    09:30 – Foo Fighters (1)
    09:30 – Rebelution (2)
    10:30 – Jauz (2)
    11:40 – Pixies (2)
    11:45 – Paramore (1)

