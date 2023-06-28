Bonnaroo 2023 Recap and Roundup: The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bonnaroo 2023 is in the books, and according to the recap from Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco of The What Podcast, it was another rousing success on The Farm. The three hosts are back from the festival grounds and ready to talk about all the highs and lows, best and worst, and most and least surprising moments from the weekend in Tennessee.

What were your highlights? Which artists knocked you out? Agree with The What crew’s takes on the performances from Korn, My Morning Jacket, and Tyler Childers? Listen to Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco, recap their time at Bonnaroo 2023 above or watch it below via YouTube, and then share your own thoughts.

You can also check out some of our on-the-ground videos over on TikTok, where we shared clips of the most excellent moments and teamed with Propeller to capture the winners of their Bonnaroo scavenger hunt getting to do amazing activities with some of this year’s artists.

