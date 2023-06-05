Menu
Boris and Melvins Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

The "Twins of Evil Tour" kicks off in late August

boris melvins tour 2023
Boris (photo by Yoshihiro Mori) and Melvins (photo by Chris Casella)
June 5, 2023 | 10:11am ET

    Boris and Melvins are teaming up for the “Twins of Evil” 2023 US co-headlining tour.

    Dates kick off August 24th in Los Angeles and run through October 14th in San Diego. Each band will perform one of its classic albums in its entirety each night: Heavy Rocks (2002) for Boris and Bullhead for Melvins. Support will be provided by Mr. Phylzzz.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster, while general sales start on Friday (June 9th). Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “Forty years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” commented Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne in a press release. “This will be a stone groove!”

    Added Boris’ Takeshi: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”

    Among the stops is September 16th at the previously announced Desertfest NYC, where both bands will serve as headliners.

    Melvins are currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, while Boris are prepping the release of their collaborative album with Uniform, Bright New Disease, due out June 16th.

    You can see the full list of Boris and Melvins’ tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Boris and Melvins’ 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
    08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
    08/25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
    08/26 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
    08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    08/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    08/29 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
    08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    09/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
    09/03 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
    09/05 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
    09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
    09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    09/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
    09/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
    09/16 – Maspeth, NY @ Desertfest NYC
    09/18 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    09/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    09/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Café
    09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/22 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
    09/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
    09/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/28 – Savannah, GA @ District Live
    09/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    09/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
    10/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio
    10/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    10/04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    10/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    10/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    10/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

