Boris and Melvins are teaming up for the “Twins of Evil” 2023 US co-headlining tour.

Dates kick off August 24th in Los Angeles and run through October 14th in San Diego. Each band will perform one of its classic albums in its entirety each night: Heavy Rocks (2002) for Boris and Bullhead for Melvins. Support will be provided by Mr. Phylzzz.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster, while general sales start on Friday (June 9th). Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“Forty years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” commented Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne in a press release. “This will be a stone groove!”

Added Boris’ Takeshi: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”

Among the stops is September 16th at the previously announced Desertfest NYC, where both bands will serve as headliners.

Melvins are currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, while Boris are prepping the release of their collaborative album with Uniform, Bright New Disease, due out June 16th.

You can see the full list of Boris and Melvins’ tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Boris and Melvins’ 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

08/25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

08/26 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/29 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

09/03 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

09/05 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

09/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian

09/16 – Maspeth, NY @ Desertfest NYC

09/18 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Café

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/22 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

09/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

09/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/28 – Savannah, GA @ District Live

09/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

10/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit

10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues