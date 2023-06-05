Boris and Melvins are teaming up for the “Twins of Evil” 2023 US co-headlining tour.
Dates kick off August 24th in Los Angeles and run through October 14th in San Diego. Each band will perform one of its classic albums in its entirety each night: Heavy Rocks (2002) for Boris and Bullhead for Melvins. Support will be provided by Mr. Phylzzz.
A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster, while general sales start on Friday (June 9th). Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
“Forty years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” commented Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne in a press release. “This will be a stone groove!”
Added Boris’ Takeshi: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”
Among the stops is September 16th at the previously announced Desertfest NYC, where both bands will serve as headliners.
Melvins are currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, while Boris are prepping the release of their collaborative album with Uniform, Bright New Disease, due out June 16th.
You can see the full list of Boris and Melvins’ tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Boris and Melvins’ 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
08/25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
08/26 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
08/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
08/29 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
08/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
09/03 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
09/05 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
09/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
09/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
09/16 – Maspeth, NY @ Desertfest NYC
09/18 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
09/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ MusicFest Café
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/22 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
09/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
09/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/28 – Savannah, GA @ District Live
09/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
10/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio
10/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit
10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues