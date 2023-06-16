Seattle’s Brad have released a new song and music video for “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” off their upcoming LP, In the Moment That You’re Born. The album will drop July 28th via Loosegroove Records.

The new tune features a straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll vibe, with distorted guitars from Stone Gossard (also of Pearl Jam fame), driving bass and drums from Keith Lowe and Regan Hagar, respectively, and fiery vocals from late singer Shawn Smith.

The song’s music video, directed by Hagar, features live footage from classic Brad performances with pop-culture imagery from movies, TV shows, and horror films.

“Hey Now What’s the Problem?” follows the album’s debut single, “In The Moment That You’re Born,” which was released earlier this year. That song was unveiled on the 30-year anniversary of Brad’s debut album, Shame, which arrived on April 27th, 1993 via Epic Records. In honor of the anniversary of that album, Brad are releasing a limited-edition vinyl of the record on July 28th, with pre-orders available here.

In the Moment That You’re Born will feature 10 new recordings featuring Smith, who recorded the vocal tracks before he sadly passed away in 2019. The collection also features a new version of “Stars N’ You,” written by the late Andrew Wood of O.G. grunge bands Mother Love Bone and Malfunkshun. Pre-order the album here.

Gossard recently caught up up with Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With… podcast to talk about Brad, Pearl Jam, and more. Listen to the interview in the player above, and watch the video for “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” below.