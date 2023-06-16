Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song “Hey Now What’s the Problem?”: Stream

The latest single from the band's upcoming album In the Moment That You're Born

Advertisement
Brad new album 2023
Brad, photo by Daniel Zetterstrom
June 16, 2023 | 2:08pm ET

    Seattle’s Brad have released a new song and music video for “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” off their upcoming LP, In the Moment That You’re Born. The album will drop July 28th via Loosegroove Records.

    The new tune features a straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll vibe, with distorted guitars from Stone Gossard (also of Pearl Jam fame), driving bass and drums from Keith Lowe and Regan Hagar, respectively, and fiery vocals from late singer Shawn Smith.

    The song’s music video, directed by Hagar, features live footage from classic Brad performances with pop-culture imagery from movies, TV shows, and horror films.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” follows the album’s debut single, “In The Moment That You’re Born,” which was released earlier this year. That song was unveiled on the 30-year anniversary of Brad’s debut album, Shame, which arrived on April 27th, 1993 via Epic Records. In honor of the anniversary of that album, Brad are releasing a limited-edition vinyl of the record on July 28th, with pre-orders available here.

    In the Moment That You’re Born will feature 10 new recordings featuring Smith, who recorded the vocal tracks before he sadly passed away in 2019. The collection also features a new version of “Stars N’ You,” written by the late Andrew Wood of O.G. grunge bands Mother Love Bone and Malfunkshun. Pre-order the album here.

    Gossard recently caught up up with Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With… podcast to talk about Brad, Pearl Jam, and more. Listen to the interview in the player above, and watch the video for “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” below.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

June 16, 2023

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) Announces New Album, Shares “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney": Stream

June 16, 2023

pretenders jonny greenwood new song i think about you daily

The Pretenders Team with Jonny Greenwood on New Song "I Think About You Daily": Stream

June 16, 2023

dolly parton bygones rob halford magic man cover ann wilson nikki sixx and john 5 new songs stream

Dolly Parton Shares New Song with Rob Halford and "Magic Man" Cover with Ann Wilson: Stream

June 16, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

Pharrell Voices of Fire new single joy unspeakable

Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on "JOY (Unspeakable)": Stream

June 16, 2023

Doja Cat Grabs Our "Attention" with New Single: Stream

June 16, 2023

paris texas mid air everybodys safe until

Paris Texas Announce Debut Album MID AIR, Share "Everybody's Safe Until...": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter