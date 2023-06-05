Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

Brian Eno has unveiled a European tour for Fall 2023, marking his first-ever solo live trek in a more than five-decade career.

The “Ships” tour will center around the groundbreaking musician-producer’s 2016 LP, The Ship, with accompaniment from the Baltic Sea Philharmonic (as conducted by Kristjan Järvithe), British actor Peter Serafinowicz, and Eno’s long-time collaborators Leo Abrahams and Peter Chilvers. The program opens in Venice on October 21st, and continues to Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; and Utrecht, The Netherlands before wrapping with back-to-back shows in London on October 30th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets for the “Ships” tour will go up for grabs starting June 8th at 11:00 a.m. CET here.

In a statement, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared, “The album The Ship is an unusual piece in that it uses voice but doesn’t particularly rely on the song form. It’s an atmosphere with occasional characters drifting through it, characters lost in the vague space made by the music. There’s a sense of wartime in the background, and a sense of inevitability. There is also a sense of scale which suits an orchestra, and a sense of many people working together.”

He added, “I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music: from the heart rather than just from the score. I wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic. When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic I found all that… and then noticed they were named after a sea. That sealed it!”

Eno’s most recent solo album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, arrived in October 2022, followed by an instrumental remix edition, titled Forever Voiceless, in April. In May, he released the collaborative album Secret Life with British producer Fred again..

He’s also contributed extensively to Peter Gabriel’s long-awaited, upcoming solo effort i/o, including the singles “The Court” and “Four Kinds of Horses.” The album is expected to drop later this year.

Brian Eno 2023 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Venice, IT @ Venice Biennale Musica, Teatro la Fenice (Early show)

10/21 – Venice, IT @ Venice Biennale Musica, Teatro la Fenice (Late show)

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Philharmonie Berlin

10/26 – Paris, FR @ La Seine Musicale

10/28 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/30 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall, Southbank (Early show)

10/30 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall, Southbank (Late show)