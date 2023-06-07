Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Brian J. Smith is no stranger to the emotional lift required of actors. Known for his work in Netflix’s Sense8 and his Tony-nominated turn in 2013’s revival of A Glass Menagerie, even he can find himself in awe of his fellow professionals’ work. On this episode of The Spark Parade, Smith recalls finding himself in awe of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning film A Separation after he saw it for the first time.

Subsequent viewings have only increased his admiration for the complex story of the acrimonious dissolution of a couple’s relationship and the repercussions that follow. “I really do think the movie’s a miracle,” Smith says. “You wonder how they managed to get all of these conflicts in there, and the way they can get it to unfold in this totally organic way in the story. It doesn’t feel like it’s written at all; it’s one of these movies that feels like you’re watching it and it’s just unfolding…”

Listen to Brian J. Smith chat about this and more in the new episode, and then be sure to catch his new series Class of ’09 on FX on Hulu. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to the Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.