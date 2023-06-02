Menu
Bring Me the Horizon Unveil “AmEN!” Featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo: Stream

The new single comes ahead of BMTH's North American tour supporting Fall Out Boy

Bring Me the Horizon Lil Uzi Vert new song
Bring Me the Horizon (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Lil Uzi Vert (photo by Amy Price)
June 2, 2023 | 10:28am ET

    Bring Me the Horizon have released a new song called “AmEN!” featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo. The song comes a week before BMTH’s headlining appearance at Download Festival in the UK.

    “AmEN!” explodes with intense screams and an explosion of guitars and drums, as it features rapped verses by Lil Uzi Vert and dual vocals by Palumbo and BMTH vocalist Oli Sykes, exclaiming, “So tell all your friends/ This is the end of everything/ Too late to repent/ The wicked will reap what they sow.”

    “AmEN!” follows another recently released single, the pop-punk flavored “LosT,” which arrived in early May. Of the two, “AmEN!” is certainly the heavier cut.

    Look for Bring Me the Horizon to take both new songs on the road later this month when they kick off their North American tour supporting Fall Out Boy at the end of this month. Tickets are available here.

    Check out the new single “AmEN!” below, followed by our 2022 interview with BMTH’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls, in which they talk about the evolution of the band’s sound and the 10th anniversary of their landmark album Sempiternal.

    Get Bring Me the Horizon Tickets Here

