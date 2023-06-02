Bring Me the Horizon have released a new song called “AmEN!” featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo. The song comes a week before BMTH’s headlining appearance at Download Festival in the UK.

“AmEN!” explodes with intense screams and an explosion of guitars and drums, as it features rapped verses by Lil Uzi Vert and dual vocals by Palumbo and BMTH vocalist Oli Sykes, exclaiming, “So tell all your friends/ This is the end of everything/ Too late to repent/ The wicked will reap what they sow.”

“AmEN!” follows another recently released single, the pop-punk flavored “LosT,” which arrived in early May. Of the two, “AmEN!” is certainly the heavier cut.

Look for Bring Me the Horizon to take both new songs on the road later this month when they kick off their North American tour supporting Fall Out Boy at the end of this month. Tickets are available here.

Check out the new single “AmEN!” below, followed by our 2022 interview with BMTH’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls, in which they talk about the evolution of the band’s sound and the 10th anniversary of their landmark album Sempiternal.

