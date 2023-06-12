Bring Me the Horizon Announce New Album Post Human: NeX GEn

Bring Me the Horizon have announced their seventh full-length studio album, Post Human: NeX GEn, arriving September 15th via Columbia Records.

The news comes after a string of singles from the UK band: “DiE4u,” “sTraNgeRs,” “LosT,” and “AmEN!” It’s undetermined if those song will be included on the new album (the tracklist is pending), though the wonky capitalization in the titles implies they are likely part of the same collection.

The band used an immersive augmented-reality approach to announcing the album, offering fans a series of clues and riddles that eventually led to a secret building, The Church of Genxsis, which was on site at the Download Festival alongside BMTH’s appearance at the UK fest this past weekend. Once inside, fans experienced “a variety of immersive Genxsis rituals, including face branding, a sermon and tarot readings as they completed their journey to becoming members.”

The LP will continue the band’s “Post Human” series, which began with the 2020 EP Post Human: Survival Horror. That collection featured numerous collabs with YUNGBLUD, BABYMETAL, Nova Twins, and Amy Lee of Evanescence. Bring Me the Horizon appear to be continuing that collaborative trend with their new material, having enlisted Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw for “AmEN!”

The album announcement also arrives in time for Bring Me the Horizon’s North American tour supporting Fall Out Boy. The trek kicks off on June 21st in Chicago, with tickets available here.

Pre-orders for Post Human: NeX GEn are available at Bring Me the Horizon’s online shop, although physical copies won’t be released until January 12th, 2024.

See the artwork for Post Human: NeX GEn below, followed by our 2022 video interview with BMTH’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls. Stay tuned for the complete tracklist and other album details.

Post Human: NeX GEn Artwork: