Broken Social Scene Expand You Forgot It in People Anniversary Tour

More shows celebrating the 2002 album are coming this fall

broken social scene you forgot it in people tour 2023
Broken Social Scene, photo by Richmond Lam
June 13, 2023 | 5:29pm ET

    If you missed Broken Social Scene on last year’s You Forgot It in People 20th anniversary tour, you’re in luck. The band is heading out on the road later this year to continue the celebration with 16 more shows.

    This new run of tour dates begins September 18th in Oklahoma City. From there, Broken Social Scene will perform in Houston, Austin, New Orleans, and more — including a two-night stand at the Royale in Boston — before wrapping up at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on October 6th.

    A Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code PACIFIC), while tickets open to the public on Friday, June 16th. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Related Video

    “We had such an incredible time celebrating the start of the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It in People last fall that we’ve decided to cap off the end of the anniversary by visiting some cities we weren’t able to make it to last year,” the band said in a statement. “We’ll be supported by the wonderful Hannah Georgas at each show.”

    The expanded You Forgot It in People 20th anniversary tour is sure to be a good time; at a show last year, Broken Social Scene brought out Tracey Ullman and Meryl Streep (!) to perform “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl.” They also recently released a bootleg of an old show called Live at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003.

    Broken Social Scene 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    07/01 — Surrey, BC @ Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre
    07/14 — Whitehorse, YT @ Yukon Arts Centre
    07/16 — Yellowknife, NT @ Folk On The Rocks Festival
    09/16 — Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
    09/18 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    09/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    09/21 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
    09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    09/24 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    09/26 — Harrisburg, PA /@Harrisburg University at XL Live!
    09/27 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/28 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    09/30 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    10/03 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex
    10/04 — Louisville, KY @ Headiners Music Hall
    10/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/06 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

