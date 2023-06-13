Broken Social Scene Expand You Forgot It in People Anniversary Tour

If you missed Broken Social Scene on last year’s You Forgot It in People 20th anniversary tour, you’re in luck. The band is heading out on the road later this year to continue the celebration with 16 more shows.

This new run of tour dates begins September 18th in Oklahoma City. From there, Broken Social Scene will perform in Houston, Austin, New Orleans, and more — including a two-night stand at the Royale in Boston — before wrapping up at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on October 6th.

A Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code PACIFIC), while tickets open to the public on Friday, June 16th. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We had such an incredible time celebrating the start of the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It in People last fall that we’ve decided to cap off the end of the anniversary by visiting some cities we weren’t able to make it to last year,” the band said in a statement. “We’ll be supported by the wonderful Hannah Georgas at each show.”

The expanded You Forgot It in People 20th anniversary tour is sure to be a good time; at a show last year, Broken Social Scene brought out Tracey Ullman and Meryl Streep (!) to perform “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl.” They also recently released a bootleg of an old show called Live at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, 2003.

Broken Social Scene 2023 Tour Dates:

06/21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/01 — Surrey, BC @ Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

07/14 — Whitehorse, YT @ Yukon Arts Centre

07/16 — Yellowknife, NT @ Folk On The Rocks Festival

09/16 — Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

09/18 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/21 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/24 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/26 — Harrisburg, PA /@Harrisburg University at XL Live!

09/27 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/28 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/30 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/03 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

10/04 — Louisville, KY @ Headiners Music Hall

10/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/06 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

