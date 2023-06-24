Menu
Bryan Cranston Confirms Work on Malcom in the Middle Reboot

"We have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that"

bryan cranston malcolm in the middle reboot
Malcolm in the Middle (Fox)
June 24, 2023 | 3:26pm ET

    Talk of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot has been happening for years, but if Bryan Cranston has anything to do with it, we should totally get more time with the family with Nolastname. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, the actor confirmed that he’s been coming up with ideas for a potential return to the sitcom.

    Cranston — who played Malcom’s (Frankie Muniz) dad, Hal, on the Fox show — was asked by fans if it was true that he was working on a script for a Malcolm in the Middle reboot, as Muniz revealed last year. While he didn’t exactly say he himself has been writing a new television show or movie, he did offer a pretty high probability that the show would return.

    “Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I’d say an 8 that we’ll do a reunion, movie or show or something,” Cranston said. “And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that.”

    Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and helped pioneer the quirky sitcom we know and love today; while earlier shows relied on laugh tracks and studio audiences, Linwood Boomer’s creation had neither, and Muniz’s character often broke the fourth wall and spoke directly to the camera. Two years after its end, Cranston began Breaking Bad, officially making him a TV fixture for over a decade. He currently stars in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

