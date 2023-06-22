Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BTS’ 10th Anniversary FESTA: Stanning BTS Podcast

AFBF10 is everything

Advertisement
BTS anniversary 10 festa stanning bts podcast
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Consequence Staff
June 22, 2023 | 11:27am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Happy FESTA! It’s officially the 10th anniversary of BTS, and Stanning BTS Kayla and Bethany couldn’t be more ecstatic. Join the duo as they celebrate AFBF10, being a part of the community that is ARMY, and more. Also be sure to check out our 10 song history of the iconic K-pop act, as well as BTS’ latest song honoring the occasion.

    Related Video

    Listen to Kayla and Bethany gush about BTS’ 10th Anniversary, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop — available in two colors!

    Advertisement

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    Happy Pride Month! To celebrate, this month’s Stanning BTS charity of the month is Family Equality. This organization fights for a world where everyone can experience unconditional love and the feeling of belonging. Their mission is to ensure that everyone has the freedom to find, form, and sustain their families by advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The foundation works to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, it also helps those seeking to start their own family to get the resources and support to do so. Check them out here!

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Agust D amygdala music video review analysis stanning bts podcast

Agust D's "AMYGDALA" Music Video Reviewed: Stanning BTS Podcast

June 15, 2023

agust d Haegeum music video stanning bts podcast

Agust D's "Haegeum" Music Video Dissected: Stanning BTS Podcast

June 1, 2023

agust d live stanning bts podcast

Seeing Agust D Live: Stanning BTS Podcast

May 11, 2023

Agust D d day album review podcast suga stanning bts

Agust D’s D-Day Album Review — Part 2: Stanning BTS Podcast

May 4, 2023

agust d d-day album review stanning bts podcast

Agust D's D-Day Album Review -- Part 1: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 27, 2023

suga agust d people pt.2 stanning bts podcast

Suga/Agust D's "People Pt.2" and JIMIN's "Like Crazy" Success: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 14, 2023

Jimin music video face podcast stanning bts

Jimin's Music Videos for FACE: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 6, 2023

Jimin face review stanning bts podcast

Jimin’s FACE Album Review — Part 2: Stanning BTS Podcast

April 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA: Stanning BTS Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter