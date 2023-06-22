BTS’ 10th Anniversary FESTA: Stanning BTS Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy FESTA! It’s officially the 10th anniversary of BTS, and Stanning BTS’ Kayla and Bethany couldn’t be more ecstatic. Join the duo as they celebrate AFBF10, being a part of the community that is ARMY, and more. Also be sure to check out our 10 song history of the iconic K-pop act, as well as BTS’ latest song honoring the occasion.

Listen to Kayla and Bethany gush about BTS’ 10th Anniversary, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop — available in two colors!

Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Happy Pride Month! To celebrate, this month’s Stanning BTS charity of the month is Family Equality. This organization fights for a world where everyone can experience unconditional love and the feeling of belonging. Their mission is to ensure that everyone has the freedom to find, form, and sustain their families by advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The foundation works to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, it also helps those seeking to start their own family to get the resources and support to do so. Check them out here!