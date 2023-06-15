Menu
BTS Announce First Book, BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS

Hitting shelves July 9th

bts beyond the story book
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
June 15, 2023 | 12:46pm ET

    After spending years topping the charts, BTS are getting ready to take over bestseller lists, too. In conjunction with their annual FESTA Celebration — this year marking their tenth anniversary as a group — the international pop stars have revealed details around an upcoming book, titled BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS.

    With a publish date of July 9th (the date BTS first named their global fandom, ARMY), the book is promised to be a deep dive into the band’s history, along with hopeful looks towards the future for RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

    According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, over the course of seven chapters, BEYOND THE STORY  “demonstrates their effort, hardship, and growth” from their “first gathering to becoming the 21st century pop icons.” The chapters are titled: “SEOUL,” “WHY WE EXIST,” “LOVE, HATE, ARMY,” “INSIDE OUT,” “A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS,” “THE WORLD OF BTS,” and “WE ARE.” Personal insights from the members of BTS will be included through interviews from Myeongseok Kang, and the book will be published in a whopping 23 languages.

    In the meantime, SUGA has continued his “D-DAY” world tour, which will be landing in the group’s home base of Seoul on June 24th. To celebrate a decade together, BTS also recently revealed a track called “Take Two,” which features all seven members and was recorded before South Korea’s enlistment period began for Jin and j-hope.

    Watch the book trailer below, and pre-order a copy here.

    BTS Beyond the Story

BTS Announce First Book, BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS

