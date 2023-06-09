Menu
BTS Mark Their 10th Anniversary with New Single “Take Two,” Featuring All Seven Members: Stream

Ahead of the group's 10th anniversary on June 13th

BTS take two 10th anniversary
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
June 9, 2023 | 12:05am ET

    This time last year, South Korean superstars BTS shocked the music world with the announcement that while they’d be embracing more solo endeavors than ever before and taking the chance to spread their wings a bit individually. Since then, BTS’s “second chapter” has yielded some truly exciting work — solo albums from j-hope, RM, Jimin, and SUGA, collaborations from Jungkook and Jin, and a TV project for V have kept the BTS ARMY busy in the year since that initial announcement. (Plus, we’re told there’s more music on the way from the members who haven’t yet released full-length projects of their own.)

    While there have certainly been enough activities for it to not feel like a BTS team hiatus at all, nothing compares to seeing BTS together as a team. To mark their 10th anniversary since debuting officially on June 13th, 2013, the band have revealed “Take Two,” a new digital single that does feature all seven members.

    Presumably recorded before Jin and j-hope began their time in the South Korean military, “Take Two” includes writing credits from RM and j-hope, along with a production credit for SUGA. The celebratory song is described as “an ode to their fans, ARMY.”

    Stream the track below, and keep an eye out for more on the celebrations taking place for BTS’s anniversary.

    Editor’s Note: Subscribe to our BTS-themed podcast, Stanning BTS.

