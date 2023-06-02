Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz Takes Plea Deal in Gun Case

Allowing him to avoid jail time

Advertisement
cage the elephant matt shultz plea deal gun case no jail
Cage the Elephant, photo by Philip Cosores
Follow
June 2, 2023 | 4:04pm ET

    Cage the Elephant lead singer Matt Shultz has taken a no-jail plea deal after being arrested with two loaded guns in January.

    According to The New York Post, Shultz pleaded guilty to three charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon in exchange for avoiding jail time.

    Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Cori Weston explained to Shultz on Friday that he must “stay out of trouble for one year” and show up for all his court dates under the terms of the deal. Then, he can withdraw the guilty pleas for the two felony counts and receive a one-year conditional release for a misdemeanor charge.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    However, if Shultz doesn’t follow the terms, he will face up to seven years behind bars.

    Shultz was arrested at New York City’s Bowery Hotel on January 5th, one day after an employee allegedly spotted him carrying a handgun into a ground floor public bathroom. Prosecutors claim Shultz appeared intoxicated and that when police appeared at his hotel room, they found two guns and 11 Polaroid photos of the weapons.

    Following the arrest, Shultz’s lawyer Sanford Talkin told a judge that the guns were purchased legally and registered to him — just not in New York.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

janelle monáe bricks talent show

Janelle Monáe Got Bricks Thrown at Her for Winning Too Many Talent Shows

June 2, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull y Ricky Martin: Cómo Comprar Entradas

June 2, 2023

summer concert tickets blink-182 taylor swift beyonce stubhub

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Y2K Bands Lead Summer 2023 Ticket Sales

June 2, 2023

stray kids s class listen stream song of the week

Song of the Week: Stray Kids Find Another Gear with High-Powered Single "S-Class"

June 2, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra 2023 tour dates tiny desk concert npr music indie rock news listen watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Expand 2023 Tour, Unveil Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

June 2, 2023

Hayley Williams orange hair anime version younger self

Hayley Williams First Dyed Hair Orange to Create "Anime Version" of Her Younger Self

June 2, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Las Vegas, NV taylor swift the eras tour las vegas concert review

Taylor Swift Anuncia Las Fechas de "The Eras Tour" en México, Argentina y Brasil

June 2, 2023

code orange heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Code Orange Blast Back with Rager “Grooming My Replacement”

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz Takes Plea Deal in Gun Case

Menu Shop Search Newsletter